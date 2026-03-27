Siemens and Viakoo Partner to Deliver Automated OT/IoT Security Service

Siemens Smart Infrastructure has announced an agreement with Viakoo to offer the Viakoo Action Platform to its customers, expanding its managed services portfolio with a focus on securing operational technology and Internet of Things environments.

The collaboration establishes a service in which Siemens will provide organizations with an automated solution for analyzing, managing and securing OT and IoT device fleets. The offering is designed to address the growing number of connected devices across enterprises while supporting cyber hygiene and continuous compliance.

As OT and IoT adoption accelerates, organizations face increased exposure to cyber threats. Estimates cited in the announcement indicate there are now five to ten OT or IoT devices per employee on average. While these devices are critical to operations, they often lack the security management standards applied to traditional IT systems, leaving them vulnerable to ransomware and data exfiltration.

The Viakoo Action Platform is intended to close that gap by enabling enterprises to secure OT and IoT devices to the same standards as IT assets. The platform allows devices to safely operate within networks while maintaining business continuity.

Through the cloud-based platform, Siemens customers will gain access to automated device management, proactive vulnerability detection and real-time compliance tracking across physical security and OT environments. Additional capabilities include automated firmware updates, certificate management such as 802.1x and password enforcement, along with continuous operational notifications.

The platform is vendor-agnostic and agentless, allowing organizations to manage multi-vendor device fleets without deploying additional software. This approach is designed to reduce manual effort and improve adherence to service level agreements.

“In today’s interconnected world, securing IoT and OT devices is paramount for maintaining operational integrity and mitigating cyber risks,” said Rich Reidy, US Security Segment Head of the Buildings business at Siemens Smart Infrastructure USA. “Together with Viakoo, this joint effort underscores our dedication to expanding the Siemens Connect Ecosystem program by delivering top-tier security service. Viakoo’s advanced platform and flexible technology align perfectly with our goal of offering cutting-edge, adaptable services that empower our customers to achieve robust security posture and compliance across their physical security infrastructure.”

The companies said the platform is particularly suited for organizations managing large, distributed device fleets, those subject to strict regulatory audits and environments that include legacy or multi-vendor systems.

By adding the Viakoo platform, Siemens aims to strengthen its managed service offerings, support recurring revenue opportunities and improve customer retention by addressing evolving OT and IoT security needs.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Siemens, a global technology leader committed to innovation and excellence,” said Bud Broomhead, CEO and Founder at Viakoo. “This collaboration allows us to extend the reach of the Viakoo Action Platform, helping more enterprises secure their IoT and OT environments, automate critical cyber hygiene tasks, and ensure continuous compliance. Together, we will empower organizations to unlock the full potential of their connected devices without compromising security.”