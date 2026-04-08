SIA Unveils Agenda and Speakers for 2026 GovSummit in Washington, D.C.

The Security Industry Association has revealed the agenda and speaker lineup for the SIA GovSummit 2026, its annual public policy and government security technology conference scheduled for May 20–21 in Washington, D.C..

Each year, SIA GovSummit convenes government security leaders alongside private sector technology providers for information sharing and education on security issues affecting federal, state and local agencies. The 2026 program features specialized sessions covering contracting, procurement, infrastructure and facility protection while also examining how security product standards support government requirements and how evolving policies and trends are shaping the industry.

The agenda includes discussions on a range of topics such as the evolution of federal identity in digital-first environments, protecting critical infrastructure from insider threats and how government entities can address artificial intelligence-driven attacks on physical security systems. Additional sessions will explore the future of security operations centers, updates in government procurement and policy for 2026, the Safer Skies Act and the future of counterdrone defense, strategies for maximizing federal and state grant funding for physical security, best practices for public-private partnerships and the latest research on school-based active shooter events along with the implementation of new school security standards.

“SIA’s 2026 GovSummit offers a compelling lineup of expert-led sessions on the most relevant issues and concerns in government, security and technology,” said Don Erickson, CEO of the Security Industry Association. “We look forward to gathering leaders across government and industry in Washington, D.C., to share information, form connections and examine today’s security policy landscape, the procurement needs of the government, the latest industry trends and how security innovations are being used to safeguard schools, government facilities, public spaces, critical infrastructure and more.”

In addition to the conference program, GovSummit 2026 will include an evening reception on May 20 and a security roundtable lunch event on May 21, both designed to provide networking opportunities alongside refreshments.

Early confirmed speakers include experts from the Idaho School Safety and Security Program, Texas State University ALERRT Center, SERC Reliability Corporation and Charles County Public Schools among others.

Attendance is free for government employees including U.S. and international federal, state, county and municipal staff as well as military, law enforcement and public safety personnel. Industry access is priced starting at $445 for SIA members. Learn more and register here. The event is considered a “widely attended gathering” and complies with relevant guidelines.

GovSummit 2026 is supported by sponsors including ADI, Allegion, Allied Telesis, ASSA ABLOY, Axis Communications, dormakaba, Echodyne, Evolv, Gibraltar, Genetec, GSA Schedules, Hanwha Vision, HID, Johnson Controls, M.C. Dean, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories and Wesco. Organizations interested in sponsoring or exhibiting can contact the association for more information.