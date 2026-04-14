Cloudflare, Wiz Join Forces to Help Organizations Secure AI Deployments

Cloudflare and Wiz integrate AI security and visibility tools to help organizations map and protect their AI environments.

Cloudflare has announced a new partnership with Wiz, now part of Google Cloud, aimed at helping organizations better understand and secure their rapidly expanding use of AI-powered applications.

The integration brings Cloudflare’s AI Security for Apps directly into the Wiz Security Graph, creating a unified view of an organization’s AI environment. The combined solution is designed to give security teams a comprehensive map of AI deployments across web properties along with tools to identify and address potential risks.

As organizations roll out AI features such as chatbots, copilots and AI-powered search tools at an accelerating pace, security teams are struggling to keep visibility. Each new endpoint can introduce vulnerabilities including prompt injection, sensitive data exposure and misuse. According to the companies, many organizations lack a centralized way to track these AI assets or verify that appropriate safeguards are in place.

The joint offering is intended to close that gap by providing a single source of truth for CISOs and security teams. Cloudflare’s technology applies guardrails at the edge to protect AI endpoints, while Wiz's AI Application Protection Platform (AI-App) maps AI applications and highlights security gaps across the environment. By combining these capabilities, the integration enables teams to prioritize risks based on exploitability and gain visibility into large language models operating across their infrastructure.

The companies emphasized that their approach is model- and host-agnostic, allowing organizations to secure AI applications regardless of the underlying large language model or cloud provider.

Tom Evans, Chief Partner Officer at Cloudflare, said AI is transforming how businesses operate but remains difficult for many organizations to fully understand and secure. He noted that security leaders are balancing the need to enable AI innovation with the challenge of managing shadow AI and protecting sensitive data. He said the partnership is designed to help organizations innovate more quickly while reducing the risk of exposure.

Oron Noah, VP of Product, Extensibility and Partnerships at Wiz, said aligning security with AI development is critical. He explained that combining Wiz’s visibility with Cloudflare’s protections helps close gaps in AI risk management, giving organizations a shared view of AI endpoints and threats so they can address issues such as prompt injection and shadow AI early.

The integrated solution provides several capabilities for customers. Organizations can discover shadow AI by identifying all large language model endpoints across their web properties, including those deployed without security oversight. They can inspect AI traffic in real time using Cloudflare’s detection capabilities to identify risks such as personally identifiable information leakage and prompt injection without adding latency.

Wiz enhances visibility by mapping sensitive data flows between AI applications, models and data stores within its Security Graph. It also verifies whether Cloudflare’s security guardrails are properly applied and alerts teams if protections are missing or misconfigured. The integration further enables prioritization of remediation efforts by highlighting which unprotected endpoints have access to sensitive data or production systems.

The companies said the partnership is designed for ease of deployment, requiring no custom workflows or additional agents. Because Cloudflare’s detections run inline across its global network, organizations can implement AI security protections without making architectural changes or sacrificing performance.