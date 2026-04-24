Wiliot and Velociti Partner to Accelerate Large-Scale Deployment of Physical AI Across Global Supply Chains

Wiliot and Velociti partner to scale Physical AI deployments, transforming supply chains with real-time data from connected IoT sensors across global operations.

Wiliot, a global leader in Physical AI for supply chains, and Velociti, a systems integrator specializing in large-scale enterprise technology deployments, have announced a partnership aimed at accelerating the rollout of Physical AI across global supply chain networks.

The collaboration is designed to help organizations transition from pilot programs to full-scale, nationwide implementations of real-time supply chain intelligence.

“Physical AI is becoming foundational to how modern supply chains operate and compete,” said Amir Khoshniyati, VP of Marketing at Wiliot. “Through our partnership with Velociti, we’re giving customers a clear and proven path to scale. Wiliot provides the open, real-time Physical AI platform, while Velociti brings the expertise and operational execution needed to deploy and expand these capabilities across complex supply chain environments.”

Within the partnership, Velociti serves as a key systems integrator in Wiliot’s partner ecosystem, contributing a national operational footprint and technical expertise to support design, deployment, validation and scaling of the platform across distributed operations. The company also provides site surveys, system validation and data collection to ensure deployments are optimized for real-world use.

To date, Wiliot and Velociti have worked together on more than 15 deployment types across more than 500 sites, including distribution centers and fleet vehicles. These projects span retail, grocery, supply chain and logistics and post-and-parcel environments, giving Velociti experience deploying visibility technologies in high-throughput settings.

The companies noted that this experience enables Velociti to support deployments with Wiliot teams operating remotely while also expanding into blueprint design and additional deployment capabilities.

“As leaders in RFID and barcode technologies, we see Physical AI as the next evolution of visibility infrastructure,” said Deryk Powell, CEO of Velociti. “Our partnership with Wiliot reflects our commitment to helping customers transition to this new model. We simplify the complexity of large-scale deployments, enabling major retailers, grocers, and global logistics providers to achieve faster time-to-value and measurable operational impact.”

Wiliot’s platform uses battery-free IoT Pixels that harvest energy from radio waves to turn everyday products and assets into connected devices. These sensors generate continuous data on attributes such as location, temperature, humidity and light, which is then integrated into enterprise systems to support real-time decision making.

Velociti brings additional expertise in fleet management, RFID, networking and large-scale infrastructure rollouts, which the companies say is critical for deploying Physical AI across hundreds of sites and vehicles.

As enterprises increase efforts to digitize physical assets, the partnership is positioned to support broader adoption of scalable, real-time supply chain intelligence. The combined offering aims to move organizations beyond fragmented visibility tools toward unified infrastructure for real-time operational insight.

“Physical AI is at an inflection point,” Khoshniyati said. “The technology is proven, and demand is accelerating. Scaling it across real-world operations requires deep deployment expertise – and that’s exactly what Velociti brings to this partnership.”