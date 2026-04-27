TCU Selects Prometheus Security Group Engineer for Innovation Award

Jeremy Freeze-Skret, vice president of engineering at Prometheus Security Group Global, was recognized by Texas Christian University as a Small Business Innovator at the Texas Innovation Awards for work tied to the company’s Scene Authentication technology.

Texas Christian University has named a Prometheus Security Group Global executive a Small Business Innovator as part of the Texas Innovation Awards, held during the inaugural Texas Innovation Conference, April 22–23, on the TCU campus in Fort Worth.

Jeremy Freeze-Skret, vice president of engineering at Prometheus Security Group Global, was recognized through the awards program, which highlights companies and individuals contributing to innovation and economic growth across Texas. Honorees are drawn from SBIR and STTR Phase II award winners, university researchers and industry leaders across the state’s innovation ecosystem.

The Texas Innovation Conference is designed to bring together innovators, startups, researchers and ecosystem leaders to strengthen collaboration and accelerate commercialization efforts statewide.

Freeze-Skret leads engineering efforts at Prometheus Security Group Global with a focus on extending Zero Trust Architecture to the physical security edge, applying identity, authentication and data integrity principles to sensors, access control hardware and video systems. He holds multiple patents in the field.

The recognition is tied in part to the company’s active SBIR Phase II award supporting its Scene Authentication technology, which is designed to extend Zero Trust principles beyond the security camera and into the physical environment being captured. The approach aims to address vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure security by verifying both devices and the scenes they monitor.