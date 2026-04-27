TCU Selects Prometheus Security Group Engineer for Innovation Award

Texas Christian University has named a Prometheus Security Group Global executive a Small Business Innovator as part of the Texas Innovation Awards, held during the inaugural Texas Innovation Conference, April 22–23, on the TCU campus in Fort Worth.
Jeremy Freeze-Skret, vice president of engineering at Prometheus Security Group Global, was recognized through the awards program, which highlights companies and individuals contributing to innovation and economic growth across Texas. Honorees are drawn from SBIR and STTR Phase II award winners, university researchers and industry leaders across the state’s innovation ecosystem.
The Texas Innovation Conference is designed to bring together innovators, startups, researchers and ecosystem leaders to strengthen collaboration and accelerate commercialization efforts statewide.
Freeze-Skret leads engineering efforts at Prometheus Security Group Global with a focus on extending Zero Trust Architecture to the physical security edge, applying identity, authentication and data integrity principles to sensors, access control hardware and video systems. He holds multiple patents in the field.
The recognition is tied in part to the company’s active SBIR Phase II award supporting its Scene Authentication technology, which is designed to extend Zero Trust principles beyond the security camera and into the physical environment being captured. The approach aims to address vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure security by verifying both devices and the scenes they monitor.
“We’ve developed a way to push protection beyond the camera lens and into the scene itself, verifying not just the device but the physical environment it captures,” Freeze-Skret said. “By extending PSG’s Zero Trust approach across both legacy OT and video systems, we’re helping bring these critical technologies into the next generation. For operators, that’s a seismic shift, giving them confidence in the integrity of what they’re seeing and the actions they take.”
Rick Gross, CEO of Prometheus Security Group Global, said the recognition reflects the company’s focus on advancing protection for critical infrastructure.
“Jeremy's dedication is emblematic of our unwavering commitment to national security,” Gross said. “Extending Zero Trust to the scene itself isn't an incremental improvement, it's a fundamental advance in how we protect the infrastructure this nation depends on.”