360 Privacy Promotes 3 Executives, Names New CRO

360 Privacy, a digital executive protection company focused on reducing online exposure for high-profile individuals, announced a series of executive appointments to support its next phase of growth.

The company promoted Tom Aldrich to Chief Operating Officer, Charles Randolph to Chief Strategy Officer and Benjamin Barrontine to Chief Growth Officer. In addition, Steve Wylie joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer.

According to 360 Privacy, the leadership changes come as enterprises, family offices and high-profile individuals face increasing challenges tied to personal data exposure that can lead to both cyber and physical threats. The company said it developed its 360 Strata platform and U.S.-based analyst team to identify exposed personal data across data brokers, breach repositories, social platforms and public records, then remove it at the source and verify reduction over time.

Aldrich steps into the COO role after serving as CRO. In his new position, he will oversee client delivery, analyst operations and cross-functional execution. His background includes service as a U.S. Army Special Forces veteran with four overseas deployments focused on tactical targeting, intelligence operations and digital exploitation. He also previously worked as a private wealth advisor at Goldman Sachs and holds Certified Ethical Hacker and CIPP/US designations.

Randolph moves into the Chief Strategy Officer role, where he will lead market positioning, enterprise intelligence strategy and efforts tied to the convergence of cyber, physical and reputational risk. He brings more than 30 years of experience in protective intelligence and enterprise risk, including leadership roles at Microsoft’s Global Security program, AT-RISK International and Ontic. Randolph is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and has served in multiple advisory and leadership roles across industry and government organizations.

Barrontine, who has been with the company for five years, will lead indirect and partnership revenue across MSSPs, VARs and enterprise alliances. He previously built the company’s partner ecosystem and revenue infrastructure, including its Concierge Program and pre-sales toolset. His background includes 15 years with the U.S. Department of Defense in infantry and Special Operations Forces signals intelligence roles, along with experience supporting NASA International Space Station mission operations.

Wylie joins from Trace3, where he served as Vice President and General Manager for seven years and led growth of the East Majors business from $76 million to more than $300 million in annual revenue. At 360 Privacy, he will focus on scaling the company’s revenue engine, improving retention and expanding its enterprise footprint. His career spans engineering, solutions architecture and executive sales leadership over 25 years.

The company said the appointments align with a period of growth in markets focused on digital executive protection and digital exposure reduction.