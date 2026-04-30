Kiteworks Names Julia Rasekhi SVP of Strategic Partnerships and Strategy

Kiteworks appointed Julia Rasekhi as Senior Vice President, Strategic Partnerships & Strategy to lead the company's partner ecosystem expansion across regulated industries and government agencies.

Kiteworks has appointed Julia Rasekhi as Senior Vice President, Strategic Partnerships and Strategy, the company announced. The role is newly created.

In the position, Rasekhi leads Kiteworks’ strategic partnership initiatives with large technology vendors and global systems integrators, with responsibilities spanning executive-level alliances, joint product integration and strategic go-to-market programs.

Rasekhi joins Kiteworks from Oracle, where she spent more than 17 years as Vice President of Corporate Development, Product Partnerships and Licensing. At Oracle, she built and led an organization responsible for the company's product partnerships and executed initiatives including post-merger integrations, new business divisions and global licensing structures. Prior to Oracle, she held strategic alliance and global partnership roles at Hewlett-Packard, Interwoven and 3Com.

At Kiteworks, her mandate includes expanding the partner ecosystem and accelerating enterprise adoption of the Kiteworks platform, including Kiteworks Compliant AI, across regulated industries and government agencies worldwide. A near-term focus is deepening integrations with data security posture management (DSPM) tier 1 providers so that classifications and policies enforced on structured and unstructured data carry through every exchange channel Kiteworks governs.

“Julia is among the most accomplished strategic partnerships leaders in enterprise technology,” said Amit Toren, Chief Business Officer at Kiteworks. “Her proven ability to architect and execute partnership strategies at global scale, combining deep operational discipline with genuine executive relationship-building, is exactly what Kiteworks needs as we expand our partner ecosystem to meet surging demand for governed data exchange and compliant AI.”

“Kiteworks sits at the center of the most critical challenges facing enterprise security and compliance today, governing how sensitive data moves across organizations, partners and AI systems,” said Rasekhi. “The opportunity to build a world-class partner ecosystem around the only comprehensive data exchange control plane in the market is extraordinary.”