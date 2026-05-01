Fortinet: Ransomware Victims Up 389% Amid Rise in AI-Powered Attacks

Fortinet’s analysis shows threat actors increasingly operating as service-based ecosystems, using readily available tools and stolen data to streamline and scale cyberattacks.

Cybercriminals are now exploiting new vulnerabilities within hours or days, shrinking defender response windows to near zero, as speed, reuse and automation — not exploit sophistication — increasingly define cyber risk across network, cloud, hybrid and endpoint environments, according to Fortinet’s 2026 Global Threat Landscape Report.

The report found that ransomware victims increased 389% year over year, with cybercriminals leveraging artificial intelligence to scale attacks.

According to the company, AI is being used to automate and enhance cyberattacks, contributing to the growing volume and effectiveness of malicious activity.

The findings are based on threat intelligence collected and analyzed by Fortinet’s research teams, providing insight into trends observed across the global threat landscape.

The report also outlines how cybercrime continues to evolve, with attackers adopting new tools and techniques to increase the speed and scale of attacks.