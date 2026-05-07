One Identity Appoints Randy Menon as Chief Product and Marketing Officer

One Identity has named Randy Menon as its new Chief Product and Marketing Officer, adding an executive with more than 20 years of enterprise software product leadership experience.

In the role, Menon will oversee product management and marketing as the company continues expanding its identity and privileged access management capabilities in response to evolving enterprise identity security challenges.

Menon most recently served as Senior Vice President of Product at Tanium, where he led product strategy and development for the company’s endpoint management and security platform. Prior to that, he held senior leadership positions at TIBCO Software and Cloud Software Group, overseeing global product, engineering and operations teams during platform modernization initiatives.

“Randy is a product leader with decades of operational experience and has developed a strong instinct and mechanism to deeply understand what customers want,” said Praerit Garg. “The way enterprises manage both human and non-human identities is changing faster than at any point in the last decade. It is critical that our products continue to grow in step with those challenges. Randy will play a central role in aligning our product innovation and go-to-market strategy to help customers simplify and strengthen their identity security posture.”

According to the company, the appointment comes as One Identity continues investing in its SaaS-first portfolio and expanding capabilities designed to help organizations manage both human and non-human identities across enterprise environments.

The company said enterprises are increasingly moving away from traditional network-centric security models in favor of identity-led approaches, particularly as AI systems and machine identities become more common across business networks.

“The scope of what enterprises are being asked to secure has changed enormously in the last few years,” Menon said. “AI is now taking real actions inside core business systems, and non-human identities have come to outnumber employees on most networks. The traditional perimeter no longer offers much protection. Identity is the layer that ties all of it together, and One Identity has the platform and the customer base to lead through this shift. That’s why I am here.”

One Identity said customer demand is also shifting toward fully managed SaaS-delivered solutions that reduce operational complexity while maintaining enterprise-grade functionality previously associated with on-premises deployments.

The company added that consolidating product and marketing leadership under a single executive is intended to better align customer needs with product delivery and go-to-market execution.