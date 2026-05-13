Canvas Parent Company Reaches Agreement With Hackers Behind Massive Breach

Instructure, the parent company of the widely used Canvas learning management platform, said it has reached an agreement with the hacking group behind the recent cyberattack targeting educational institutions during finals season and exposing data affecting schools and universities worldwide.

The company disclosed the latest development in an updated incident notice posted Monday, stating that it had “reached an agreement with the threat actor” and received “digital confirmation” that the stolen data had been deleted. The company also urged customers not to communicate directly with the attackers.

The breach, which has been linked to the cybercriminal group ShinyHunters, affected systems used by schools, colleges and universities for coursework, grading, assignments and student communications. Reuters reported that exposed data included names, email addresses and other school-related information connected to Canvas users. Instructure later said the unauthorized access exposed usernames, course names, enrollment data and messages, though the company maintained that course content, submissions and credentials were not compromised.

The company also disclosed that attackers exploited a vulnerability tied to support tickets within its Free for Teacher environment. “We temporarily disabled Free for Teacher while we complete a full security review,” the company said in the update. “We know that's disruptive, and we didn't make that call lightly. But keeping the entire Canvas platform secure has to come first.”