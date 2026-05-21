Sumo Logic Integrates Claude Compliance API for AI Visibility and Governance

Sumo Logic announced a new integration with the Claude Compliance API to provide centralized visibility into Claude Enterprise and Claude Platform activity.

Sumo Logic announced an integration with the Claude Compliance API that gives security and compliance teams visibility into Claude usage directly within the company’s Intelligent Operations Platform.

The integration is designed to help organizations accelerate AI adoption while reducing risk and supporting global compliance standards. According to Sumo Logic, the integration enables customers to bring Claude Enterprise and Claude Platform activity into the platform’s real-time monitoring, detection, and response workflows.

The company said the integration is available immediately through the Sumo Logic App Catalog.

“As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, ensuring secure and compliant usage is a top priority,” said Ben Cody, SVP of Product Management at Sumo Logic. “By integrating our agentic AI-powered Intelligent Security Operations Platform with the Claude Compliance API, we are empowering security and compliance teams to maintain security, transparency, and accountability, while monitoring their Claude environments with the exact same rigor, real-time alerting, and centralized analytics they rely on for the rest of their technology stack.”

The integration collects audit log events including admin activities, logins, API key lifecycle events, file operations, and MCP server changes. Those logs are surfaced alongside SaaS application and infrastructure data already monitored within Sumo Logic.

For Claude Enterprise environments, the integration centralizes activity logs including user logins, administrative actions, and configuration changes. Sumo Logic said this allows organizations to apply existing data loss prevention and archiving policies directly to Claude Enterprise deployments.

For Claude Platform users building AI-enabled products, the integration provides visibility into activity logs tied to administrative, system, and resource events such as workspace changes, API key creation, and file downloads.

Sumo Logic said the centralized visibility is intended to support security operations teams, developers, site reliability engineers, and compliance personnel by improving insight generation, reliability, and threat defense capabilities across enterprise environments. The company added that these workflows are amplified by its Dojo AI Agents technology.