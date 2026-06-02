TrustLogix Launches TrustAI Integration for Snowflake Cortex AI, Introduces Autonomous Security Layer

TrustLogix announced at Snowflake Summit 2026 the launch of its TrustAI Integration for Snowflake Cortex AI, a new capability designed to provide centralized governance and access control for AI agents operating across enterprise data environments.

The integration introduces a centralized access policy layer that governs fine-grained access for both data and Model Context Protocol (MCP) tools used by Snowflake Cortex AI agents. According to TrustLogix, the platform enforces entitlements throughout multi-agent workflows by propagating authorization policies from users to agents, tools and ultimately to the underlying data source.

The company said the growing adoption of AI agents presents new access control challenges for enterprises, particularly as organizations deploy thousands of agents that each require permissions. TrustAI is designed to address those scalability concerns by applying dynamic enforcement based on factors including the end user invoking the agent, business role, agent purpose, intent and enterprise attributes.

TrustLogix also said the platform allows data owners to define access policies using business-oriented language, reducing the technical complexity associated with managing access controls across hundreds of data sources.

"AI agents are accessing Snowflake at machine speed. The TrustAI Cortex Integration extends TrustLogix's policy control plane directly into AI agent workflows, so businesses can deploy agentic AI at scale while ensuring security, governance, and compliance," said Ron Longo, CEO of TrustLogix.

Alongside the Cortex integration, TrustLogix introduced TrustAI Guardian, an autonomous multi-agent security layer designed for chief information security officers and chief data officers. The company said Guardian provides a natural-language interface that continuously identifies, explains, prioritizes and remediates data security risks across human users, service accounts and AI agents.

TrustLogix said Guardian shifts data security from a reactive, dashboard-based approach to a proactive system that operates at machine speed while remaining explainable and auditable. For Snowflake users, the platform can be used to monitor agentic AI access and data flows and identify potential exposure areas.

"TrustAI Guardian gives us an autonomous assistant that continuously monitors our Snowflake data platform, proactively identifying data access risks before they become issues and bringing out-of-the-box Enterprise-grade security posture policies based on Industry standards. As we expand our use of Snowflake Cortex agents, having an independent, always-on security layer gives us the peace of mind that our data platforms are secure and confidence that they are being used safely and responsibly," said Murali Balakrishnan, Director, Snowflake & Data Governance Platform Tools at BestEgg Inc.

TrustLogix also announced that its Data Security Scanner for TrustCenter is now available through Snowflake Marketplace. The free tool is intended to provide customers with greater visibility into data usage and help uncover access risks within minutes.

Seth Youssef, Head of Data and AI Sovereignty EMEA at Snowflake, said the TrustAI Cortex integration provides centralized policy controls governing AI agent data access across Snowflake and external platforms.

"TrustLogix's TrustAI Cortex integration brings a centralized policy control plane that governs AI agent data access across Snowflake and external platforms, enforcing entitlements end-to-end from user to agent to data source," Youssef said. "As Snowflake continues to mobilize the world's data and AI, partners like TrustLogix drive deeper value for our AI Data Cloud ecosystem, giving joint customers the security and scale to deploy agentic AI with confidence through Snowflake's single, integrated platform."

The TrustAI Snowflake Cortex Integration and TrustAI Guardian are available through the TrustLogix platform, while the Data Security Scanner is available through Snowflake Marketplace. As a Snowflake Native App, the scanner can be installed and run directly within a customer's Snowflake account without requiring data movement.

According to TrustLogix, organizations using Snowflake Cortex AI can leverage the new capabilities to automatically apply attribute-based access control policies to AI agents, monitor agent data access and data flows in real time, identify and remediate security risks through natural-language interactions with TrustAI Guardian and access the Data Security Scanner through Snowflake Marketplace at no cost.