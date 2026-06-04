Optiv Sells Consulting Business to Vobis Ventures, Forms Exclusive Services Partnership

Optiv's sale of its ACT consulting business to Vobis Ventures creates a new cybersecurity consulting organization focused on enterprise security, AI governance and autonomous AI deployment.

Optiv has completed the sale of its advisory, consulting and transformation (ACT) project-based services business to Vobis Ventures, marking a strategic shift for both organizations as they position themselves for growth in the evolving cybersecurity market.

The transaction officially closed on June 1, 2026. Under the agreement, the Vobis Ventures-backed business will initially operate as Optiv Consulting, formerly part of Optiv Security, and will serve as Optiv's priority services partner for the next year.

The move allows Optiv to continue delivering cybersecurity programs to its client base while outsourcing ACT services through the newly independent consulting organization. Optiv said it will maintain responsibility for advising, deploying and operating complete cybersecurity programs for more than 6,000 clients across major industries. The company's managed services and staff augmentation offerings will remain part of its core business.

Vobis Ventures, a global technology investment firm focused on next-generation technologies, identified AI-native cybersecurity as a priority investment area and plans to use the acquisition as the foundation of a broader cybersecurity services business.

The investment firm said it intends to support the growth and expansion of Optiv Consulting through additional capital and resources. As part of the transition, industry veteran Anup Kumar has been named CEO of the consulting business. Kumar currently serves as Operations Executive Partner at Vobis Ventures and will lead efforts to expand the firm's market presence while focusing on enterprises adopting agentic artificial intelligence technologies with governance frameworks built into their deployments.

Optiv CEO Kevin Lynch said the company conducted an extensive search for a partner that shared its commitment to client service and innovation. He said the partnership with Vobis Ventures will allow Optiv to continue serving customers through the same resource base while reinvesting in strategic priorities and future growth initiatives.

The acquisition provides Vobis Ventures with an established cybersecurity consulting platform that includes more than 800 enterprise clients and a global team of nearly 500 consultants and forward-deployed security engineers.

Kumar said the cybersecurity industry is undergoing a transformation as organizations shift from protecting traditional systems to governing autonomous AI agents. He said the acquisition gives Vobis Ventures an immediate foundation to support that transition while combining the consulting business with the firm's AI Security and Governance Center of Excellence.

According to Kumar, the company plans to continue investing in personnel and innovation as it seeks to build a cybersecurity brand focused on helping enterprises deploy autonomous AI technologies securely and at scale.

The transaction reflects growing attention across the cybersecurity industry on the governance and security challenges associated with emerging AI technologies. By separating its consulting business while maintaining an exclusive partnership, Optiv will continue providing clients with access to advisory and transformation services while focusing on its broader cybersecurity platform.

Barclays served as exclusive financial advisor to Optiv on the transaction.