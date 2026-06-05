FieldResolve Surpasses 40,000 Documents, Expands Multi-Manufacturer Support for Security and Fire Technicians

FieldResolve's expanded knowledge base now includes more than 40,000 documents from 36 manufacturers, providing security and fire technicians with a centralized resource for troubleshooting complex installations.

The CMOOR Group has announced a significant expansion of its AI-powered field support platform, FieldResolve, which now contains more than 40,000 documents from 36 manufacturers. According to the company, the milestone makes FieldResolve the most comprehensive technical knowledge base available for professionals working in the security, fire protection and life safety industries.

The expanded platform is designed to support the realities of modern security and fire installations, where systems often combine products from multiple manufacturers. The CMOOR Group said projects created within FieldResolve can now include virtually any security or fire product an integrator or dealer may encounter, including access control systems, intrusion detection equipment, fire alarm controllers and video surveillance devices.

The company said the platform enables technicians to build projects that reflect actual installations and receive answers across all products within those environments, regardless of manufacturer.

"Real-world security integration is never single-manufacturer. A field technician walks into a job and faces Johnson Controls panels, Bosch detectors, Avigilon cameras, and Kidde Commercial fire systems, all in the same building. FieldResolve was built for that reality," said Connie Moorhead, CEO and founder of The CMOOR Group.

According to the company, troubleshooting multi-manufacturer systems remains one of the most complex challenges technicians face in the field. When faults occur, identifying whether the issue stems from a control panel, device, wiring problem or integration between systems from different manufacturers often requires extensive experience and product knowledge.

FieldResolve aims to simplify that process by providing access to a technical knowledge base that includes products from Honeywell, Bosch, DMP and dozens of other manufacturers. Technicians can create a project that mirrors a real installation, ask questions in plain language and receive sourced responses drawn from the platform's documentation library.

The company said the approach reduces the need to search through manuals or contact manufacturer support lines while on site. By providing answers during service calls, FieldResolve is intended to help technicians resolve issues more quickly and reduce unnecessary truck rolls.

The benefits may be especially significant for integrators responsible for large and complex facilities such as schools, hospitals, high-rise buildings and enterprise campuses. The CMOOR Group said the ability to troubleshoot systems involving multiple manufacturers from a single platform can improve operational efficiency while helping companies maintain customer satisfaction and control service costs.

In addition to expanding its technical content, The CMOOR Group highlighted FieldResolve's approach to data security and privacy. The platform uses end-to-end encryption for all queries and results, and the company said user data is not used to train broader large language models.

For manufacturers and integrators working with proprietary system information and installation details, the company said this architecture helps ensure sensitive data remains private and is not exposed beyond the platform.

The CMOOR Group said the addition of more than 40,000 documents across 36 manufacturers reflects its ongoing effort to develop FieldResolve as a field-ready support platform. Rather than functioning solely as a document search tool, the company positions the platform as an intelligent technical resource designed to assist security, fire and life safety professionals with the systems they install and maintain every day.