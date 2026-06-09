SIA Names Tony Manna Chair of Data Privacy Advisory Board

Tony Manna recently moderated a data privacy session at ISC West 2026 and hosted a Data Privacy Advisory Board breakout room during the 2026 SIA Open House.

The Security Industry Association (SIA) has named Tony Manna as chair of the SIA Data Privacy Advisory Board.

The advisory board provides information and best practices to help SIA members handle sensitive data in a safe and secure manner and protect the personally identifiable information of employees, partners and customers from potential abuses, breaches and misuses.

Manna serves as associate general counsel and deputy chief privacy officer at Allegion, where he advises senior leadership and business teams on a range of legal matters, supports strategic initiatives and helps the organization navigate legal and regulatory issues. Allegion provides security products and solutions for residential and commercial markets in more than 120 countries.

Manna holds a bachelor's degree, a Juris Doctor and a Master of Science in cybersecurity risk management from Indiana University. He is recognized as a Certified Information Privacy Professional/United States (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) by the International Association of Privacy Professionals.

He moderated a data privacy session at the SIA Education@ISC conference during ISC West 2026 and hosted a breakout room for the Data Privacy Advisory Board at the 2026 SIA Open House.

The advisory board’s activities have included developing a data privacy module for the Security Cornerstones Learning Series, publishing the SIA Privacy Code of Conduct and data privacy codes of practice for video surveillance and access control, and creating the Data Privacy Pro Certificate program for security professionals.

“I’m honored to serve as chair of the SIA Data Privacy Advisory Board and to build on the group’s strong foundation, including initiatives such as the SIA Data Privacy Pro Certificate,” said Manna. “Programs like this help security professionals understand evolving privacy and security challenges and apply that knowledge in practical, real-world scenarios to strengthen data protection.”

“As organizations navigate an increasingly complex mix of federal, state and global privacy requirements alongside rapid advances in artificial intelligence and shifting security standards, they need practical, experience-driven guidance,” he added. “I look forward to working with the board to develop resources that help organizations manage risk, strengthen trust and protect the data entrusted to them.”

SIA CEO Don Erickson said Manna’s deep knowledge of privacy, data protection and risk management and strong leadership experience will provide great value to the advisory board going forward.

“We look forward to working with Tony to build on the advisory board's educational content, best practices resources and analysis of the complex privacy, legal and regulatory environment our industry must navigate,” Erickson added.

For more information about the SIA Data Privacy Advisory Board, visit the board’s webpage.