SkillBit Launches SkillBit Labs to Expand Cybersecurity Skills Development

SkillBit Labs provides gamified, scenario-based cybersecurity training designed to help individuals and enterprise teams build practical security skills in 20-minute learning sessions.

SkillBit has launched SkillBit Labs, a new platform designed to help organizations and cybersecurity professionals develop, measure, and scale cybersecurity skills through hands-on learning experiences.

The launch comes as organizations continue to face cybersecurity workforce challenges. According to the 2025 ISC2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study cited by SkillBit, 59% of organizations report critical or significant cybersecurity skills gaps, underscoring the need for ongoing workforce development.

SkillBit Labs is available in enterprise and individual versions and is built around what the company calls the "20-minute rule," enabling users to learn or practice a new cybersecurity skill in 20 minutes or less. The platform combines gamified, AI-enabled learning with scenario-based exercises intended to mirror real-world cybersecurity workflows.

The platform offers bite-sized learning experiences designed for busy professionals and covers topics ranging from foundational cybersecurity concepts to emerging areas such as AI security. Users can complete training at their own pace while developing practical skills through hands-on exercises.

SkillBit Labs also includes a measurement dashboard that provides organizations with visibility into team readiness and allows individuals to monitor their own progress. The dashboard tracks metrics including streaks, first bloods, solves, rankings, scoreboards, and unlocked certifications.

"Cybersecurity professionals are busy. When they feel overworked and under-resourced, essential training takes a back seat just to keep up with day-to-day workloads. Our mission is to offer a platform where users can gain a skill in a short burst, such as over a lunch break or in between meetings, rather than wait for a multi-day simulation or training session," said Thomas Rogers, Co-Founder & President of SkillBit.

Rogers added that the platform is intended to provide continuous, hands-on, and measurable skills development while helping teams adapt to evolving security challenges, including those associated with AI.

For enterprise users, SkillBit Labs is designed to support the cybersecurity talent lifecycle, including onboarding, upskilling, hiring, and promotion. Organizations can use the platform to identify skills gaps, track progress, and assess readiness to protect, detect, and respond to emerging threats.

The platform also introduces a manager-focused approach that gives leaders visibility into team capabilities and readiness, helping inform workforce development decisions and training priorities.

SkillBit said it has trained professionals at more than 250 enterprise and government organizations, including GitHub and Tenable. The company noted that organizations have used its training and assessment offerings to evaluate team capabilities, identify gaps, and create targeted development plans.

With the launch of SkillBit Labs, the company is introducing a free tier for individuals, a Pro tier starting at $9.99 per month, and an Enterprise tier for organizations managing cybersecurity talent at scale.