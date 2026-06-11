DTEX Expands AI Risk Management Platform to Secure Enterprise AI Agents and Generative AI Use

DTEX has expanded its AI Risk Management product, introducing new capabilities designed to help enterprises secure the use of generative AI tools and autonomous AI agents.

The company said the enhanced platform addresses a growing challenge as GenAI applications, copilots, and AI agents gain access to enterprise data, systems, and workflows. According to DTEX, many existing security tools can monitor AI activity but cannot determine whether actions align with intended behavior or introduce risk.

"AI agents are rapidly becoming operational actors inside the enterprise, with the ability to access data, interact with systems, and take autonomous action," said Marshall Heilman, CEO of DTEX. "Many security solutions can monitor AI activity, but they still can’t determine whether that behavior aligns with intent or introduces risk. DTEX AI Risk Management solves that by applying behavioral intelligence to understand and respond to risk across both humans and AI agents, enabling organizations to operate securely at the speed and scale modern AI environments demand."

DTEX said its AI Risk Management suite applies behavioral intelligence to identify and deter risks originating from both people and AI systems. The platform combines AI risk management with autonomous investigation and response capabilities to provide organizations with greater visibility and control as they expand AI adoption.

The company noted that AI agents represent a new category of enterprise risk because they can interpret instructions, access sensitive information, interact with external systems, and make decisions with limited human oversight. DTEX said securing these environments requires understanding not only activity but also the intent behind actions and how behavior changes over time.

The platform provides visibility into AI usage across enterprise environments and includes tools to discover sanctioned and unsanctioned AI activity across users, endpoints, browsers, integrated development environments, applications, and embedded AI tools. It also identifies shadow AI deployments and embedded copilots in real time while classifying the risk associated with unknown or unmanaged AI tools.

Additional capabilities include monitoring prompts, responses, uploads, downloads, and AI-generated content to help detect the exposure of source code, intellectual property, and sensitive enterprise information. The platform can also classify prompts and interactions for auditing, compliance, and threat investigations while applying behavioral context and intent analysis to understand the purpose behind user and agent actions.

DTEX said the platform can distinguish between human and AI-driven activity and provide visibility into Computer Use AI (CUI), including agent instructions, task execution methods, and the sequence of actions performed across enterprise systems. It also includes controls designed to detect and prevent autonomous agent-driven data exfiltration by combining behavioral monitoring, prompt lineage, and AI risk models.

In an early deployment, DTEX said the technology identified an autonomous AI agent that was exposing sensitive enterprise data despite operating within approved workflows and permissions. The company said behavioral analysis and prompt lineage allowed the risk to be identified before it led to a security incident.

Alongside the expanded AI Risk Management offering, DTEX introduced autonomous security agents intended to automate investigation and threat analysis.

One of those tools, Triage Guardian Agent, uses a multi-agent approach to automate investigation workflows, gather contextual evidence, and apply structured oversight through independent reviewer agents. DTEX said the system continuously analyzes behavioral context before, during, and after incidents, helping security teams understand how risks evolve over time while reducing false positives.

The company also unveiled Threat Hunter Agent, which is designed to support proactive threat discovery through agentic workflows. Analysts can launch threat hunts using natural language, allowing the system to determine investigative steps, correlate findings, and identify potential risks autonomously. DTEX said the technology incorporates more than 25 years of its threat hunting expertise, including collaborative research with MITRE and FVEY defense partners.

According to DTEX, early deployments of its autonomous security capabilities have demonstrated savings of more than 40 hours per month per analyst.

"Within weeks of deploying DTEX Autonomous Triage, our analysts saw immediate value. What would normally take hours to investigate is now surfaced instantly with clear context and explanations. It has improved the quality of our investigations, reduced fatigue, and allowed us to focus on proactive security work," said an assistant director of cyber operations at a government agency.

DTEX AI Risk Management is currently available through a private preview program. The company said organizations can request access now, with broader availability expected next quarter.