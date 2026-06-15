AISLE Launches Snapshot to Bring AI-Powered Vulnerability Detection to Private Environments

AISLE Snapshot enables organizations to perform AI-powered vulnerability discovery within private cloud, on-premises and air-gapped environments while keeping source code under their control.

AISLE has introduced Snapshot, a new offering designed to provide regulated and security-sensitive organizations with AI-powered vulnerability detection that operates within their own environments while keeping source code and security data under their control.

The company said the launch comes as organizations contend with expanding codebases and a growing volume of software vulnerabilities. According to AISLE, reported Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) have increased 42.5% year over year through mid-2026 while attackers are using artificial intelligence to accelerate vulnerability discovery and exploitation.

AISLE Snapshot deploys the company's vulnerability discovery technology directly into a customer's private cloud, on-premises infrastructure or fully air-gapped environment. By operating within customer-controlled environments, the offering is intended to address data sovereignty, compliance and operational requirements that may prevent organizations from using external services.

The platform provides verified vulnerability findings prioritized by business impact and is designed to help organizations move more quickly from discovery to remediation.

"The organizations with the greatest pressure to secure software often face the strictest requirements around privacy, sovereignty, and operational control," said Ondrej Vlcek, co-founder and CEO of AISLE. "They can't send their code to external services, but they also can't afford to wait or to throw more people at the problem.

"AISLE Snapshot is designed to be up and running quickly, with no added strain on security teams. And because we're smart about model selection, matching the right model to the right task rather than defaulting to frontier, organizations get faster performance at a fraction of the cost. The result isn't a raw dump of findings. It's verified, prioritized intelligence that security teams can act on immediately."

According to AISLE, Snapshot delivers vulnerability discovery at approximately 10 times greater cost efficiency than frontier models such as Anthropic's Mythos. The company said the platform also prioritizes findings across large codebases and software portfolios without requiring prohibitive infrastructure costs.

AISLE said organizations using Snapshot can deploy the platform in public cloud, private cloud, on-premises or fully air-gapped environments. The offering combines AI-based code analysis with AI-guided fuzzing, produces verified findings with a reported false positive rate below 5% and supports AISLE-optimized cybersecurity large language models or existing models. The company also said Snapshot provides predictable flat pricing that is independent of token usage.

AISLE said it has discovered and responsibly disclosed more than 225 CVEs across software projects including OpenSSL, Linux, cURL, Apache, Mozilla, Redis, OpenEMR and Elastic. While Snapshot focuses on vulnerability discovery and prioritization, it is built on the same platform that supports the company's broader vulnerability management workflow, spanning discovery, prioritization, remediation, verification and self-improvement.

The company also said its platform has been benchmarked against billions of lines of code and ranked first in UC Berkeley's independent vulnerability detection benchmark across the categories of CVE volume, Common Weakness Enumeration (CWE) breadth and MITRE Top-25 reach.