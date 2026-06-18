Barracuda Debuts AI-Driven Email Security Solution for Evolving Threats

Barracuda Networks has introduced Barracuda Integrated Email Protection, an AI-powered cloud email security solution that delivers continuous threat detection and remediation across the email attack lifecycle.

Barracuda Networks has launched Barracuda Integrated Email Protection, a new Integrated Cloud Email Security (ICES) solution designed to help organizations defend against increasingly sophisticated AI-driven email threats.

The company said the new offering provides continuous, AI-powered protection that detects and remediates threats across the full attack lifecycle. Built on telemetry from the BarracudaONE platform, the solution correlates signals from email, identity, network, data and applications to identify evolving threats in real time. It is designed for both single-tenant and multitenant environments and also aims to help managed service providers identify, investigate and eliminate risks while simplifying operations.

"Email is no longer a human-centric communication platform; it's an operational fabric where humans and AI interact, making it a much bigger target and amplifying the speed, scale and impact of attacks when threats go undetected," said Rohit Ghai, Chief Executive Officer at Barracuda. "In the agentic AI era, effective security requires a platform approach that delivers continuous visibility and response across the full attack lifecycle. Barracuda Integrated Email Protection is fundamentally different because it correlates cross-domain signals in real time and turns them into automated, explainable action partners and customers can trust and control. The result is measurable, high-efficacy protection that stops threats as they evolve and makes cyber resilience dramatically easier."

The announcement coincides with new findings from Barracuda Research examining the pace of modern email attacks. According to the company, its Red Team recreated a multistage AI-powered attack in which a single phishing email escalated to identity theft, multifactor authentication bypass and endpoint compromise within minutes. The research also found that one in seven compromised accounts is now used to launch additional attacks, a figure Barracuda expects to increase as AI-driven threat automation expands.

Barracuda said its new platform is designed to address threats that emerge or evolve after an email has been delivered. As part of the BarracudaONE platform, Integrated Email Protection also integrates with Barracuda Managed XDR and data protection offerings to provide unified visibility and coordinated response across a broader attack surface.

The solution incorporates the Bailey AI assistant, which provides plain-language explanations for security decisions and allows administrators to review or reverse automated actions. Barracuda said the assistant presents Microsoft 365, Google Workspace and Barracuda security verdicts within a single conversational interface while explaining differences between vendor decisions.

Additional capabilities include AI-driven threat investigation and response that correlates signals across environments and performs tenant-wide message clawback as threats evolve, a unified quarantine that combines Microsoft-quarantined emails with Barracuda's interface for centralized management and automatic rescanning before release, and integrated reporting that measures threats blocked before, during and after message delivery.

Barracuda said the solution is powered by its Barracuda IQ engine and threat intelligence gathered from hundreds of threat feeds and hundreds of thousands of customer environments. The company added that it analyzes approximately 1.5 billion URLs each day to identify malicious content before users click on links.

The API-based architecture is designed to deploy within minutes without requiring Mail Exchange record changes, mail flow disruption or manual configuration. Barracuda said the platform strengthens security for both Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace while minimizing operational overhead.

Early customers highlighted the platform's operational benefits.

"Barracuda Email Protection gives us genuine peace of mind in a rapidly evolving threat landscape. It goes beyond stopping attacks at delivery, proactively identifying and removing threats wherever and whenever they appear," said Scott Harris, Chief Information Officer at TriRx Pharmaceuticals. "These new capabilities set a new standard for modern email security and give us confidence that we're protected as threats continue to evolve. It's a true game-changer for safeguarding our people and maintaining resilient operations."

Ignace Quaghebeur, ICT Manager at Braem NV, said the unified quarantine capability simplifies email security management by consolidating Barracuda and Microsoft Defender quarantines into a single interface, helping reduce operational overhead while supporting a more consistent security posture.