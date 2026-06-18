ZEDEDA, SecEdge Partner to Strengthen Security for ARM Edge AI Deployments

ZEDEDA and SecEdge have announced a technology partnership aimed at strengthening security for ARM-based edge AI deployments by integrating firmware TPM technology into the ZEDEDA Edge Intelligence Platform.

The partnership embeds SecEdge's SEC-TPM firmware TPM (fTPM) into the platform, enabling hardware-rooted security that can be updated in the field as threats evolve. According to the companies, the integration works on existing ARM hardware without requiring chip replacements or changes to manufacturing processes.

The announcement addresses security concerns surrounding enterprise edge AI deployments. The companies cited Gartner research reporting that 76% of enterprises identify data privacy and security as their top AI risk. They noted that edge devices often operate in physically exposed environments without traditional network perimeters, making them vulnerable to physical tampering, firmware replacement and unauthorized access. They also said many ARM-based devices lack a hardware Trusted Platform Module (TPM), limiting organizations' ability to verify device integrity, enable secure boot and address emerging compliance requirements.

Unlike a discrete hardware TPM chip, the companies said a firmware TPM can be updated to support evolving security requirements and next-generation encryption standards. Because the security functions operate within the main processor rather than on a separate component, they said the approach reduces the attack surface while eliminating the need to replace hardware already deployed in the field.

"Security at the edge has to start at the hardware level. If you can't trust the device, you can't trust anything running on it, including the AI models that are increasingly making autonomous decisions in production environments," said Said Ouissal, CEO and founder of ZEDEDA.

Ouissal added that the integration extends ZEDEDA's security-by-design approach to ARM devices through firmware that evolves alongside the threat landscape without requiring customers to replace hardware or modify manufacturing processes.

SecEdge's SEC-TPM is a TCG TPM 2.0-compliant firmware TPM designed to provide hardware-anchored security without requiring a discrete TPM chip or a secure manufacturing facility. Integrated into the ZEDEDA Edge Intelligence Platform, it enables TPM-level device attestation, secure boot and encrypted storage on ARM devices. The companies said the integration gives ZEDEDA customers a consistent security posture across a broader range of edge hardware while improving compliance coverage and reducing bill-of-materials costs.

"AI at the edge demands a new security foundation. As high-value AI models move to the edge and adversaries increasingly use AI to launch more sophisticated attacks, traditional security approaches are no longer sufficient," said Sami Nassar, CEO of SecEdge.

Nassar said embedding SEC-TPM within ZEDEDA's platform establishes a hardware-rooted security foundation for distributed edge device fleets to help enterprises securely scale edge AI deployments.

The companies also said they plan to expand the partnership beyond device security to include AI model protection at the edge. Future capabilities are intended to help ensure AI models deployed on distributed devices remain protected against unauthorized modification and cloning while maintaining a consistent security posture across edge deployments without adding hardware or increasing bill-of-materials costs.