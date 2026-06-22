NCC Group Joins OpenAI Daybreak Cyber Partner Program to Advance AI Cyber Resilience Research

NCC Group has been selected to join the OpenAI Daybreak Cyber Partner Program, an invite-only initiative that provides participants with access to OpenAI's frontier cyber capabilities to support the safe application of artificial intelligence in cyber resilience.

The company said participation in the program will allow its experts to research the capabilities of OpenAI's GPT-5.5 model, which has been configured to explore cyber resilience use cases. NCC Group's technical teams will assess the model's capabilities and provide feedback to OpenAI, with initial research focused on internal security testing data.

According to NCC Group, the research will be conducted in controlled environments with an emphasis on responsible innovation, governance and appropriate safeguards.

NCC Group said its participation in the program could provide deeper insight into emerging AI technologies while supporting future benefits for clients and contributing to the broader software ecosystem.

"Through our participation in the OpenAI Daybreak Cyber Partner Program, NCC Group is researching ways to apply GPT-5.5 capabilities to our services to help experienced defenders discover vulnerabilities, strengthen security workflows, and improve resilience for clients," said Mike Maddison, CEO of NCC Group. "We'll bring our deep expertise and experience to help shape how these technologies are safely deployed, while helping to strengthen the resilience of the global software ecosystem and working to create a more secure digital future for everyone."

The company said it was selected for the program based on its security research expertise and experience evaluating frontier AI technologies. NCC Group noted that it dedicates more than 1,000 days each year to research, producing tools, insights and advisories for the cybersecurity community.

Through the Daybreak program, NCC Group plans to build on that work by exploring how advanced AI can enhance defensive security workflows while contributing to industry understanding of emerging risks and opportunities. The company said combining human expertise with advanced AI capabilities can help organizations discover vulnerabilities, strengthen security workflows and improve resilience against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

NCC Group also said the initiative reflects a shared commitment to responsible AI innovation. By collaborating with OpenAI and other participants, the company aims to help define best practices for the responsible use of frontier AI technologies while supporting its broader goal of creating a more secure digital future.