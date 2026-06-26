Rex Platform Aims to Help Enterprises Manage AI-Driven Cyber Crises

BreachRx has introduced the Rex Platform™, an agentic AI cyber incident response management platform designed to help organizations coordinate responses to an emerging wave of AI-driven cyberattacks and AI-related security incidents.

The company said the platform addresses what it describes as a structural shift in cybersecurity, where advances in artificial intelligence are enabling attackers to identify and exploit vulnerabilities more quickly while increasing the likelihood of multiple simultaneous cyber incidents. BreachRx is launching Rex with a call for organizations to become "Mythos-Ready" by preparing for offensive AI attacks and the business disruption they may create.

According to the company, recent AI developments have shortened the time between vulnerability exposure and exploitation while expanding the overall attack surface. As a result, organizations must prepare for concurrent incidents that unfold across multiple systems, business functions and regulatory jurisdictions rather than planning for a single cyber event.

"Advanced AI like Mythos means attackers are playing a different game than defenders," said Anderson Lunsford, Co-Founder and CEO of BreachRx. "Most enterprises still manage incidents through fragmented tools that create breakdowns in ownership, missed steps, and delayed decisions at the exact moment when clarity is critical. As breaches become more frequent and simultaneous, success depends on how the entire business responds under pressure, including security, legal, communications, and executive leadership."

The Rex Platform is designed to provide a centralized operating environment that coordinates enterprise-wide incident response. The platform operates independently of primary enterprise systems, allowing response teams to continue collaboration if business infrastructure becomes unavailable or compromised.

Among its capabilities are real-time visibility into incident status, coordinated workflows across stakeholders, continuous evidence capture, embedded regulatory intelligence, adaptive response plans and secure out-of-band collaboration.

At the center of the platform is Maestro, an orchestration agent that maintains incident context and coordinates specialized AI agents throughout the response process. Rather than relying on static workflows, Rex uses domain-specific agents that adapt response activities as incidents evolve.

These include an Incident Commander Agent for assessing incident severity and determining next steps, an Incident Operator Agent that coordinates procedures and playbook execution, a Regulatory Agent that maps incidents to disclosure obligations, a Reporting Agent that generates executive summaries and response documentation, a Document Agent that extracts obligations from contracts and policies and an Exercise Agent that supports simulations and tabletop exercises. BreachRx said additional agents focused on operations, legal, compliance and communications are under development.

According to the company, the platform is intended to help organizations manage simultaneous incidents, reduce decision delays across business functions, dynamically adjust workflows as conditions change and maintain a defensible system of record throughout the response lifecycle.

BreachRx also said organizations should prepare for AI-native incidents as enterprises deploy AI agents, copilots and AI-enabled applications. The company noted that incidents involving unauthorized data exposure, over-permissioned AI agents, harmful outputs, model manipulation and regulatory violations present many of the same coordination challenges as traditional cyberattacks.

"Companies plan for one major incident at a time. That assumption is already broken," said Phil Venables, partner at Ballistic Ventures and former Fortune 500 CISO. "The real challenge now is managing multiple, overlapping events without losing control of the business, and that requires a completely different operating model. That new operating model is no longer optional. It's the difference between overcoming the disruption and being defined by it."

The Rex Platform is available now.