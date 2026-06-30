RedShift Networks Expands Global Threat Intelligence Platform to Address AI-Driven Voice Deepfake Threats

RedShift Networks has expanded access to its Global Threat Intelligence platform to help organizations detect AI-driven voice deepfakes, voice phishing and other threats targeting enterprise voice networks.

RedShift Networks has expanded access to its Global Threat Intelligence platform, extending the voice security offering to help organizations address the growing threat of artificial intelligence-driven voice deepfakes and voice phishing attacks.

The company said the launch comes as enterprises face an increasing number of AI-enabled threats targeting voice communications. According to RedShift Networks, employees at more than 40% of organizations have encountered a deepfake combined with social engineering during an audio call. The company also cited estimates showing deepfake-related identity fraud attempts have increased by 2,137% globally.

"As the modern threat landscape continues to accelerate, organizations must go beyond traditional tracking mechanisms in place today," said Mike Wagner, CEO of RedShift Networks. "Access to real-time, behavioral data that exposes malicious actors, bad IPs, and potential exploits before they hit the application layer is the only way to mitigate risk and save on the high costs that occur when a breach happens."

The Global Threat Intelligence platform combines more than 15 years of behavioral data with real-time adaptive machine learning capabilities. According to the company, the platform is designed to help organizations identify and track robocall campaigns, fraudulent DNO numbers and malicious IP addresses targeting enterprise voice infrastructure.

RedShift Networks said the platform enables enterprises to identify malicious carriers, spoofed DNO numbers and automated robocall networks before they reach IT infrastructure. It also automates the detection of telephony denial-of-service (TDoS) attacks and voice phishing scams to help networks filter inbound threats while converting telecom data into real-time threat scores that integrate with existing systems to provide risk assessments at call origination.

"Global Threat Intelligence gets enterprises the raw data they need to preemptively handle the biggest risk to their voice networks today," Wagner said. "By leveraging the power of RedShift Networks' proprietary and historical data, we are delivering the necessary insights to win against the highly sophisticated challenges that the deepfake epidemic brings to modern organizations."

RedShift Networks said its communications detection and response platform applies zero-trust functionality to the voice layer and is designed to help organizations protect high-volume communications against AI-driven voice identity threats.

The company said it is expanding access to its threat intelligence capabilities beyond large enterprises, allowing organizations of any size to use the platform's insights to help protect their voice operations.