Flare Expands Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform with New CTI Capabilities and Okta Integration

Flare has expanded its identity-first cyber threat intelligence platform with new capabilities for Flare CTI and an integration with Okta within its Identity Exposure Management (IEM) offering, adding new threat intelligence and identity risk management functionality designed to help security teams consolidate security operations.

According to the company, the updates extend Flare's identity expertise into tactical threat intelligence use cases and agentic workflows. The enhancements are intended to help organizations reduce reliance on separate tools for threat intelligence, threat investigation and identity risk management while giving analysts more context to identify and respond to threats more quickly.

"Security teams are under pressure to seal the most potent threat vector, breached identities, and take advantage of new advances in AI, all while managing increasingly complex environments," said Serge-Olivier Paquette, chief product officer at Flare. "Organizations need a clearer view of the real, concrete threats they face, the identities really at risk, and the actions they should take now. With these platform expansions, we're bringing those capabilities together while helping customers prepare for a new generation of AI-assisted security operations."

The expanded Flare CTI offering combines four core threat intelligence capabilities into a single platform. These include a centralized Intelligence Browser for researching indicators of compromise (IOCs), threat actors and tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) across multiple intelligence providers and entity relationships, AI-powered reporting for different audiences, sandbox and file analysis for suspicious files and URLs, and STIX/TAXII feeds that deliver intelligence to core security systems.

Flare said combining these capabilities with its identity-first intelligence foundation enables organizations to streamline threat intelligence operations while reducing the complexity and cost of managing multiple point solutions.

The company also announced support for Okta within its IEM offering. Flare said hundreds of organizations have deployed the platform in production, processing more than 25,000 automatic identity validations to date.

The new integration allows organizations to validate exposed credentials and identity risks against their Okta environments, helping security teams prioritize remediation, reduce account takeover risk and prevent breaches. Okta joins Microsoft Entra ID as a supported identity provider, expanding Flare's ability to connect external threat intelligence with live identity infrastructure across enterprise environments.

Flare said the new capabilities follow its recognition as The Hacker News' Most Innovative Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform and its inclusion in the inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cyber Threat Intelligence, where the company said its platform was recognized for its Identity Exposure Management capabilities. The company said it introduced its identity-first approach in 2025 by combining dark web exposed identity collection with validation and remediation against live corporate identity infrastructure.