Blackpoint Cyber Launches AI SOC Agent for Autonomous Identity Threat Response

Blackpoint Cyber has launched its Blackpoint AI SOC Agent for Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR), introducing what the company describes as the first generally available autonomous response capability for identity threats.

The AI SOC Agent combines artificial intelligence with human security operations center (SOC) oversight to automatically respond to high-confidence credential-based attacks targeting Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace environments. According to Blackpoint, the platform can contain attacks in less than two minutes on average and in as little as 21 seconds.

The announcement comes as identity-based attacks continue to increase. Blackpoint cited Microsoft data reporting a 32% increase in identity-based attacks during the first half of 2025, highlighting the need for organizations to detect and stop credential-based threats before they develop into broader security breaches.

Blackpoint said its AI SOC Agent was trained using years of SOC analyst decisions, forensic evidence from hundreds of industry breaches and telemetry from nearly one million protected accounts. The company said the system underwent extensive validation before deployment and continues to be validated to ensure only high-confidence threats are autonomously contained. Readers interested in learning more about the technology can register for Blackpoint Cyber's upcoming webinar.

The AI SOC Agent is designed to deliver autonomous response while maintaining human oversight. Blackpoint said its SOC analysts monitor and escalate incidents as needed while the AI handles high-confidence threat containment. The company provides additional details in it's latest blog post.

"Over the past five years, Blackpoint's SOC has been a trusted extension of our team," said Sean Furman, President, STF Consulting. "Every minute matters when protecting our clients from today's cyber threats. The combination of Blackpoint's AI and security analysts gives us confidence that we're staying ahead of the growing volume of attacks."

The AI SOC Agent is included with all Blackpoint ITDR service tiers at no additional cost.

"When vendors or the market talk about AI replacing the SOC, our answer is that our SOC is a big reason that AI works in cybersecurity," said Gagan Singh, CEO of Blackpoint Cyber. "The threat is already agentic. The near-future adversary will operate without human direction at a scale we have never seen, and the same AI empowering defenders is being used to create novel threat vectors. Our Agent was informed by our SOC, staffed by former NSA, DIA, and CIA operators, and aided by their judgment. The boundaries were set by them. The AI acts faster, but the human judgment secures the outcome and always will."