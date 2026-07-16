Vectra AI Adds Endace Probes to AI-Native Security Platform

Vectra AI has announced an expanded alliance with Endace that will allow the company to offer Endace Probes directly to customers as part of a combined security and observability solution.

The integrated offering pairs Vectra AI's AI-native security and observability platform with Endace's continuous full-packet capture technology. According to the companies, the combined solution delivers real-time attack signals alongside packet-level forensics. For federal agencies and financial institutions, it also provides chain-of-custody evidence intended to support compliance, fraud investigations and incident response.

"Security teams are being asked to move faster, prove what happened, and show their controls are working," said Hitesh Sheth, CEO of Vectra AI. "Vectra AI gives defenders the trusted signal they need to understand attacker behavior in real time. With integrated Endace full packet capture, customers can move from attack signal to definitive evidence, helping them accelerate investigations, support compliance efforts and respond with confidence."

Under the expanded alliance, Vectra AI customers will be able to use Endace's full-packet capture capabilities across several use cases including regulatory compliance, audit readiness and incident forensics.

For regulatory compliance, the companies said Vectra AI detections are supported by packet data while Endace captures and retains full payload across network traffic, enabling finance and federal organizations to produce transaction and communication content for regulatory requests beyond flagged events.

For audit readiness, Vectra AI detections include supporting evidence while Endace's always-on capture and long-term cold-storage retention enable organizations to retrieve historical network activity for examinations.

The companies also said the integrated solution supports incident forensics by pairing Vectra AI threat detections with packet evidence. Endace's long-term network capture provides additional context across affected systems and sessions to support incident response reports and fraud investigations.

"Vectra AI has been an important partner in our Fusion program for many years. We're excited to enable Vectra AI to sell EndaceProbes to its customers," said Stuart Wilson, CEO of Endace. "Endace's always-on packet capture and rich metadata generation gives Vectra AI customers a complete, trusted record of network activity, allowing security teams to move from AI-generated detections to definitive evidence in seconds. Together we help organizations investigate threats faster, prove what happened and respond more effectively."