Intezer Launches Org Brain to Add Self-Learning Organizational Memory to AI SOC Platform

Intezer has announced the launch of Org Brain, a self-learning memory system designed to provide its AI SOC platform with real-time organizational knowledge for every security investigation.

According to the company, many AI security operations center (SOC) platforms rely on context gathered during onboarding, even as users, assets, detections and workflows evolve. Intezer said this can leave AI agents working with outdated or incomplete information, resulting in repeated mistakes, inconsistent decisions and the loss of institutional knowledge.

Org Brain is designed to address that challenge by learning from previous investigations, retrieving live organizational context during triage and writing new insights back into memory after each alert is resolved. Intezer said this enables its AI SOC platform to become more informed with every investigation.

The company said the launch addresses what it describes as a structural gap in how AI SOC platforms manage organizational knowledge.

"Most AI SOC products load organizational context once and call it done. But environments change, users change, threats change. A context store that was accurate at onboarding is a liability six months later," said Itai Tevet, CEO and co-founder of Intezer. "Org Brain solves this. It continuously learns how the organization operates, what normal looks like for every user and asset, and how the SOC team has handled threats before. The difference shows up in every investigation with higher verdict accuracy, consistent quality across every agent and every shift, and security outcomes that compound rather than plateau. The goal is an AI agent that genuinely knows your organization the way a veteran human analyst does."

Org Brain is built around two knowledge components that Intezer says reflect how SOC teams operate.

The first component, called Muscle Memory, focuses on procedural knowledge developed through day-to-day operations. According to the company, this includes recurring investigation practices such as queries analysts run for specific alerts, detections that are routinely closed after repeated benign activity and the tuning history of noisy Data Loss Prevention (DLP) rules. Intezer said Org Brain captures these insights from past investigations and applies them to future alerts to promote consistency across the SOC.

The second component, called Self-Awareness, is designed to capture declarative knowledge about an organization's environment. This includes information about assets and their purpose, user roles and behavior, historical tickets and investigations and the structure of a Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) environment. Intezer said an AI agent with knowledge of an organization's schema can ask more relevant questions using the environment's native structure, leading to stronger and more reliable verdicts.

Intezer said Org Brain was engineered around loop engineering principles that follow a cycle of acting, verifying, learning and repeating.

The company said the system begins with an organization's existing institutional knowledge by incorporating historical data such as closed cases, resolved tickets, previous escalation decisions and close-without-action determinations before processing new alerts.

During investigations, Org Brain retrieves live context directly from the organization's environment to ensure decisions reflect current conditions rather than outdated records. Intezer added that it is continuing to expand the available integrations supporting this capability.

After each investigation, the system uses one AI model to review investigation outcomes, analyst corrections and the path to the final verdict while a second model records those conclusions into Org Brain. Intezer said procedural updates become part of Muscle Memory while newly identified assets or changes in user behavior are added to Self-Awareness, allowing future investigations to build on previous ones.

Organizations interested in Org Brain can schedule a demonstration with Intezer or meet with the company at Black Hat booth #5524 to learn more.