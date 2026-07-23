FusionAuth Appoints Jamey Miller as SVP of Engineering and Technology

Jamey Miller has joined FusionAuth as senior vice president of engineering and technology to lead the company's engineering organization during its next phase of growth.

FusionAuth has appointed Jamey Miller as senior vice president of engineering and technology, adding an executive with more than 25 years of experience leading global SaaS research and development organizations.

In the role, Miller will oversee efforts to scale the company's engineering organization to support accelerated growth and increasing enterprise adoption. His responsibilities also include maintaining product quality and platform reliability while positioning the engineering organization for AI.

According to FusionAuth, Miller brings experience spanning product, engineering, security, IT and support across both cloud and self-hosted deployment models. The company said he has led research and development organizations in private equity-backed and high-growth environments, including periods of rapid scaling, mergers and acquisitions integration and operational transformation.

CEO Brian Bell said identity has become "mission-critical infrastructure" and that AI is making identity challenges more complex as organizations add new agents, new surfaces and enterprise customers. As FusionAuth scales to meet that demand, Bell said strengthening the engineering organization is a priority, adding that Miller has previously built and scaled research and development organizations through high-growth, high-complexity environments, which is "exactly what we need right now."

Before joining FusionAuth, Miller served as chief product and technology officer at Confience, where he worked to improve delivery predictability and platform security while overseeing the integration of the company's acquisition of Brazilian software firm LabSoft.

Earlier, Miller was executive vice president of research and development and operations at Convercent, where he helped guide the company through its acquisition by OneTrust. He later served as vice president of research and development operations at OneTrust, focusing on scaling operations and improving cost efficiencies across a 400-person research and development organization.

Miller said the rapid growth of AI applications, autonomous agents and rising enterprise security expectations are reshaping the demands placed on authentication and authorization. He said FusionAuth is "perfectly built for this environment" and that he looks forward to leading the company's engineering team into its next chapter.

Miller holds an MBA from the University of Portland, a Master of Science in Marketing from the University of Colorado and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Colorado State University.