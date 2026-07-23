Orca Security Integrates With Claude Compliance API to Expand AI Governance for Enterprise Users

Orca Security announced an integration with Claude's Compliance API that extends its AI security capabilities to Claude Enterprise, enabling organizations to monitor AI activity, identify security and compliance risks and apply governance through a unified platform.

The company said the integration comes as enterprises continue to expand AI adoption. According to Orca Security's 2026 State of AI Security Report, 56% of organizations have already deployed AI agents into production, reflecting a shift from AI experimentation to enterprise-scale deployment and increasing the need to secure AI alongside cloud and application environments.

The integration brings Claude activity into Orca's platform, allowing security teams to extend contextual visibility and risk prioritization across cloud infrastructure, applications, identities, runtime environments and Claude Enterprise.

"The future of software development isn't just human. It's human and AI working together," said Gil Geron, CEO and co-founder of Orca Security. "As AI becomes another builder inside the enterprise, organizations need security that understands the complete picture, not isolated tools for every new technology. Orca gives security teams the context to understand risk across cloud, applications and AI in a single platform, helping organizations securely embrace the next generation of builders."

Rather than monitoring AI independently, Orca said its platform correlates Claude activity with cloud infrastructure, identities, applications and runtime data to provide broader context for risk assessment. Delivered through the company's agentless platform, the integration is designed to help organizations prioritize exposures and accelerate remediation.

The integration provides continuous inventory of Claude Enterprise users, groups, roles, permissions, projects and organization-wide security settings across connected environments. It also correlates Claude activity with cloud infrastructure and application data through Orca's Unified Data Model to help organizations evaluate AI-related risk in the context of the broader environment.

Additional capabilities include context-aware detection of security and compliance risks such as excessive privileges, shadow identities outside SSO/SCIM, unsafe retention and redaction settings and other misconfigurations. Organizations can also extend Orca's existing risk prioritization, alerting and compliance reporting capabilities to Claude Enterprise without deploying a separate AI security platform.

Orca said the unified approach enables organizations to view risk across cloud infrastructure, applications, AI services and runtime environments in a single platform. The company said this gives security teams a more complete understanding of how AI users, agents, applications and infrastructure connect throughout the enterprise.

The Claude Compliance API integration is available for organizations using both Orca Security and Claude Enterprise in Anthropic-hosted environments.