Veraify Launches AI-Native Security Platform Powered By Cloudbrink

Veraify has introduced a new AI-native security platform powered by Cloudbrink designed to help enterprises securely adopt artificial intelligence at scale. The platform combines endpoint intelligence, AI-aware policy enforcement, data protection and secure high-performance connectivity to provide AI governance, visibility and protection in a single platform.

The launch comes as organizations increasingly adopt AI agents, copilots, autonomous workflows and other AI capabilities, creating new security challenges around visibility and control. Veraify said traditional zero trust network access (ZTNA) and secure access service edge (SASE) architectures were not designed to address the growing number of AI interactions occurring across endpoints, applications and enterprise environments.

“As we evaluated AI security platforms, we found that many approached the problem using architectures designed for the SASE or web browsers,” said Aziz Kapadia, Field CISO at Cogent Security. “They could inspect browser traffic and some app traffic, but they weren't built to provide visibility into the growing number of AI agents, desktop applications and embedded AI capabilities running directly in apps and on endpoints.”

Kapadia said Cogent Security selected Veraify powered by Cloudbrink because of its architecture.

“We selected Veraify powered by Cloudbrink because its architecture was designed for where enterprise AI security is actually heading, not where it was yesterday,” Kapadia said.

Veraify is built on Cloudbrink’s high-performance connectivity architecture and expands it into an AI security platform focused on how enterprise work is changing. The company said AI agents, copilots, coding assistants and autonomous workflows now interact directly with data, applications, APIs and infrastructure, creating security concerns that traditional cloud proxy and browser-centric approaches were not designed to solve.

The company cited a Gartner study stating that 69% of organizations suspect or have evidence that employees are using prohibited public GenAI tools. Veraify said this type of shadow AI can increase risk by exposing customer data, employee information, proprietary company information or code through AI prompts.

“Every major technology shift creates a new security architecture. The PC created endpoint security. The cloud created SASE. AI requires something different,” said Prakash Mana, CEO of Cloudbrink. “AI agents and assistants are becoming digital workers with access to enterprise data, but most companies have very limited visibility or control over what this AI technology is doing.”

Mana said Veraify was created to help organizations adopt AI with greater confidence.

“We created Veraify to give enterprises the confidence to adopt AI safely,” Mana said.

Veraify provides capabilities designed to help organizations discover AI activity, protect sensitive data and apply governance policies across human users and AI agents. The platform identifies sanctioned and unsanctioned AI tools, agents, copilots and services while using an agent-based approach to enforce policies at the endpoint.

The platform also includes data loss prevention capabilities with a built-in personally identifiable information (PII) catalog, multi-level content inspection and protection for PII across AI prompts, documents and images, including images within uploaded files.

Veraify also includes automated learning and discovery capabilities designed to identify new AI platforms and agents beyond the company’s integrated top 100 AI catalog. The company said this reduces the need for customers to continually configure detection logic for new platforms.

The platform applies identity, device, data and AI-aware policies through a unified control plane while leveraging Cloudbrink’s high-performance connectivity architecture to support AI adoption without relying on legacy security architectures that can impact performance.

Veraify incorporates and expands Cloudbrink’s SAFE AI capabilities, adding broader AI visibility, governance, endpoint-aware protection and secure access capabilities into a unified AI-native platform.

“Cloudbrink provides the technology foundation. Veraify defines the next generation platform for securing AI adoption,” said Manohar Reddy, Head of Products at Cloudbrink. “Veraify extends the foundation we built with Personal SASE into this AI-native era — combining secure access, AI visibility, data protection, and performance into one platform.”

Reddy said the platform is designed to help organizations balance AI adoption with security requirements.

“With Veraify, customers do not have to choose between enabling AI innovation and protecting the business,” Reddy said. “Organizations can get the controls they need to govern AI adoption while preserving the fast, seamless experience users expect.”

Veraify powered by Cloudbrink is available now. Current Cloudbrink customers can request Veraify for free for a limited time.