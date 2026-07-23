Sectigo Appoints Prem Hareesh as Corporate Chief Technology Officer

Prem Hareesh has been appointed Corporate Chief Technology Officer at Sectigo to lead the company’s technology strategy and support the expansion of its Certificate Lifecycle Management capabilities.

Sectigo, a provider of automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) and digital certificates, has appointed Prem Hareesh as Corporate Chief Technology Officer. Hareesh will lead Sectigo’s technology strategy as the company continues expanding its Certificate Lifecycle Management platform and addressing changes in the digital trust landscape.

Hareesh’s appointment comes as certificate lifespans are shortening, machine identities are increasing and organizations prepare for the transition to post-quantum cryptography. In his new role, he will help advance Sectigo’s technology initiatives focused on certificate management and securing human and machine identities.

“Prem is a seasoned technology leader who brings an AI-first mindset and a proven ability to build and scale innovative technologies in rapidly evolving markets,” said Kevin Weiss, CEO at Sectigo. “As we continue expanding our Certificate Lifecycle Management platform and capabilities, his leadership will help accelerate innovation while advancing our mission to deliver Simplicity at Scale for organizations navigating the increasingly complex digital trust landscape.”

Sectigo said its CLM platform, Sectigo Certificate Manager (SCM), continues to expand to help organizations gain visibility and control across human and machine identities. The platform uses automation, centralized management and post-quantum readiness to help enterprises reduce complexity and address risks associated with certificate management and modern digital trust.

“The nature of identity itself is changing and is no longer just about people, it's about the machines, models, and automated workloads acting on their behalf,” said Hareesh. “I've spent my career building technology that stays ahead of fast-moving change, and digital trust is at exactly that kind of inflection point. I'm excited to join Sectigo and help lead the platform into its next era, where every human and machine identity must be secured at speed and at scale.”

Hareesh joins Sectigo from Experian, where he served as CTO of its North American Commercial, Fraud & Identity division for more than four years. During that time, he led modernization of technology platforms and accelerated enterprise AI adoption. Before Experian, Hareesh served as CTO at Spireon, where he rebuilt the company’s technology platform and customer-facing applications. Earlier in his career, he held technology leadership roles at Cisco, where he built and led a cloud-based Video as a Service streaming platform.

Hareesh succeeds Mark Bilger, who will retire at the end of the year after three years with Sectigo.

“I am deeply grateful for Mark's leadership, steady hand, and the technical foundation he has built at Sectigo,” said Weiss. “His contributions have helped position the company for its next phase of growth, and we wish him all the best in retirement.”