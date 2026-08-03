Appdome Introduces Remote Management for Live Mobile App Security Policy Updates

Appdome has launched Remote Management, a new capability that allows organizations to update security, anti-fraud and bot-defense policies in live, published mobile applications without rebuilding or republishing the app.

The company said the capability gives organizations an alternative to the traditional process of making security changes, which can require engineering teams to create a new build, submit it for app-store review and wait for users to download the updated version.

Remote Management allows teams to modify approved policies for protections already embedded within mobile apps. Appdome said the capability can help organizations respond to active attacks, fraud campaigns and operational risks by updating existing defenses while maintaining enterprise controls.

“Cyber teams should not have to stop at identifying risk; they should be able to act on it. Remote Management expands what cyber can own in production, while keeping the same discipline enterprises expect from any operational change. AI helps teams understand a proposed change, and human approvals, segregation of duties, and a complete record remain in control,” said Tom Tovar, Co-Creator and CEO of Appdome.

Expanding Mobile App Security Operations

Remote Management extends Appdome’s mobile app security lifecycle beyond build and deployment through Live Updates across four areas: configuration, trust, signaling and enforcement.

Configuration updates include keys, certificates, pinning, hosts, APIs and related settings. Trust updates cover approved or blocked domains, endpoints, on-device applications and threat-triggering conditions. Signaling updates involve device, application, payload and risk data shared with backend systems, while enforcement updates include in-app actions, messages, data handling and policy responses.

Appdome emphasized that Remote Management is a defense-control capability rather than a code-distribution channel. The company said Live Updates modify the configuration or behavior of protections already included in the app and do not add new features or executable logic. New code and features continue through the standard build and release process.

Controlled Changes Through Enterprise Workflows

Each Live Update follows a Request-Approve-Deploy workflow designed to maintain oversight of production changes. Team members submit requested changes and their reasons, designated approvers review requests and authorized administrators deploy updates only after approval.

AI-assisted guidance helps teams evaluate potential impact and identify conflicts before deployment, while human approvals and governance controls remain part of the process. Appdome said every submission, approval, rejection, withdrawal, expiration, acknowledgement and deployment is captured in Appdome Vault™, creating a searchable record of security and compliance activity.

“With great power comes great responsibility; today, humans control the live update, assisted by AI on Appdome. Tomorrow, agents will request and perform the live updates approved by the humans on Appdome,” said Roy Cohen, Product & Engineering Lead at Appdome.

Bringing Security and Engineering Teams Together

Remote Management can be used by both cyber and engineering teams, allowing organizations to determine who can request, approve and deploy changes based on established roles and policies.

Appdome said the capability combines post-deployment control with AI-assisted decision support and enterprise workflow to provide faster mobile defense updates without replacing accountability with automation.

“Organizations face a dilemma when they need to apply a security patch to a mobile app: either require users to return to the app store to download a new version or instrument the app to accept possibly malicious updates on the fly,” said Jason Bloomberg, managing director at analyst firm Intellyx. “Appdome solves this dilemma with Remote Management, which empowers organizations to update security and other policies on downloaded apps without requiring a trip to the app store nor opening up the possibility of additional compromise.”

Remote Management will be demonstrated at Black Hat USA 2026 in Las Vegas and is available now to Appdome customers licensed for Remote Management.