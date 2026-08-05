Coalfire Launches Managed and Transformation Services Business Unit

Coalfire has launched a new business unit, Managed and Transformation Services, as the cybersecurity services and solutions company expands its focus on managed security offerings, AI-enabled operations and long-term client relationships.

The new business unit will be led by John Dwyer, a cybersecurity executive, researcher and practitioner with more than two decades of experience. According to Coalfire, the organization brings together service development, engineering, operations and go-to-market execution under a single strategy focused on helping clients meet compliance requirements, improve security outcomes and establish long-term managed service relationships.

The company said the unit is designed to support organizations at different stages of their cybersecurity journey, whether they require implementation assistance, targeted assessments or ongoing managed security services.

Coalfire has also outlined priorities for the new organization that include service evolution, automation, AI enablement, agentic solutions for engineering and delivery workflows and operational efficiency. The company said these initiatives are intended to help teams work more quickly, improve consistency and support managed operations at scale while modernizing its service and operations model.

The new business unit is also intended to strengthen partner-led growth. Coalfire said strategic partnerships will help expand delivery capacity, formalize platform-enabled assessments and develop managed services for posture management, remediation governance, vulnerability management and operational reporting.

Dwyer brings experience developing security operations, threat detection, incident response and managed security programs. As vice president of managed security services at Coalfire, he oversees the development of security services across cloud, detection and response, compliance and AI-enabled operations.

The launch also expands Coalfire's partnership with Google Cloud, which will support the new organization by helping extend the company's cloud security, compliance, posture management and operational resilience offerings through joint customer engagements and technology.

"We are energized by the prospect of offering customers our enhanced, recurring managed security services," said Charles Henderson, executive vice president and head of DivisionHex at Coalfire. "We want to become their long-term security operations partner, and we're investing in AI and automation so we can deliver these services more efficiently and at greater scale. We're using experienced engineers, good technology, key partnerships and long-term managed services to help companies stay secure and compliant."