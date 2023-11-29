Camelot Secure announces CMMC compliance process

Columbia, MD, November 29, 2023 – Camelot Secure (Camelot) today announced its Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) process. The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has established CMMC as a requirement for government contracts; organizations must prioritize securing their information on Defense Industrial Base (DIB) systems. Camelot's comprehensive readiness process brings expediency and thoroughness to achieving CMMC compliance.

According to John Sherman, the U.S. Department of Defense Chief Information Officer, “The Defense Industrial Base (DIB) is the target of more frequent and complex cyberattacks. To protect American ingenuity and national security information, the DoD developed the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program to reinforce the importance of DIB cybersecurity for safeguarding the information that supports and enables our warfighters.”

Camelot provides recommendations to achieve CMMC certification in four to six weeks. Camelot's experienced cybersecurity professionals guide clients through each step so their company meets the required standards for protecting sensitive information. Camelot’s CMMC process includes the following:

1: Data Collection and Analysis

Deploy CMMC E-Discovery tool to gather essential data.

Perform comprehensive data collection.

Deliver results and initial insights.

2: Refine Scope

Review data and results from the information collected with the client.

Gather any additional information and documentation.

Identify proper personnel for conducting and interviewing for CMMC review.

3: Readiness Assessment

Conduct a gap analysis to identify areas for improvement.

Review documentation and government configurations.

4: Reporting

Provide a Plan of Action & Milestones (POA&Ms).

Offer recommendations for technical solutions.

Ensure a smooth closeout of the compliance process.

5: Technology Review and Recommendations

Execute the improvement plan.

Establish all recommendations.

Camelot’s CMMC eDiscovery Tool has been named a winner of a 2023 CSO50 Award from Foundry’s CSO. Camelot’s innovation achieved the distinction due to its ability to significantly reduce the cost and complexity associated with CMMC compliance by focusing on the targeted identification and organization of sensitive data.

"At Camelot, we are committed to guiding organizations through the complex landscape of CMMC requirements. Our expertise and comprehensive approach make achieving and maintaining compliance efficient so organizations can continue contracting with the U.S. government," said Stanford Oliver, CEO of Camelot.

For more information on Camelot’s CMMC process, please visit https://bit.ly/47wr4xf.