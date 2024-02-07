LMG Security and Surefire Cyber announce partnership

MISSOULA, Mont., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LMG Security, an internationally recognized cybersecurity consulting firm, and Surefire Cyber, a cyber Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) provider, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership to deliver both proactive and response services to their clients. By partnering, customers of both organizations have access to industry-leading proactive cybersecurity services and solutions to prevent cyber threats, as well as tech-enabled incident response services that accelerate forensic results, improve communication, and reduce business disruption.

"We are excited to partner with Surefire Cyber," said Sherri Davidoff, CEO of LMG Security. "Their innovative incident response model is the perfect complement to LMG's proactive cybersecurity services," stated Davidoff. "Together, we can offer our clients a well-rounded cybersecurity program, including LMG's proactive penetration testing, compliance, and training as well as Surefire Cyber's swift and effective incident response capabilities."

"I am thrilled to be working alongside Sherri and her team to help our clients," said Surefire Cyber CEO, Billy Gouveia. "By partnering with LMG Security, both of our firms' clients can better manage their cyber risk. This partnership reflects our joint commitment to provide unparalleled cybersecurity services to our clients, empowering them to reduce their risk and have confidence that they can respond and recover swiftly if needed."