Qmulos launches Q-Compliance Core for businesses in need of a modern compliance approach

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 7, 2024 -- Qmulos, a next-generation compliance, security, and risk management automation provider, today announced the launch of Q-Compliance Core. The solution will provide an on-ramp to continuous compliance for companies that are looking to start their migration away from legacy GRC solutions and manual spreadsheets that can't keep pace with today's requirements and need a more robust and modern compliance program.

Q-Compliance Core empowers CISOs to more efficiently and effortlessly manage compliance tasks. Intuitive dashboards deliver comprehensive insights and help teams navigate seamlessly across diverse compliance frameworks, centralizing and streamlining evidence management, tracking remediation activities, and effortlessly generating the necessary artifacts in order to develop a more robust risk management program and stronger cybersecurity posture.

As businesses' compliance program maturity grows, they can transition to Q-Compliance, Qmulos' premier solution for real-time control visibility and the automated collection of technical evidence. Q-Compliance unlocks continuous monitoring of cybersecurity compliance and full transparency for reporting and audits. By building on the foundation of Q-Compliance Core, companies can accelerate their journey to achieving continuous compliance, helping to protect themselves in a new era of accountability.

Qmulos' flagship Q-Compliance platform is used by the most demanding commercial and government organizations, such as Cisco, RAND, and many other enterprises because it is the only solution on the market that can leverage data across on-premise, cloud, and hybrid applications to demonstrate compliance.

"Legacy GRC programs are struggling to keep pace with today's cyber risks," said Matt Coose, founder and CEO of Qmulos. "Q-Compliance Core offers a quicker and smoother path for businesses to grow a continuous cybersecurity and compliance program. The dead-end street of existing legacy and paper-based tools will never allow companies to achieve the continuous monitoring critical to achieving multi-framework compliance and enabling proactive cybersecurity."

Q-Compliance Core provides effective cybersecurity compliance for on-premises and cloud systems. For more details on Q-Compliance Core, visit our website.

For more information on Qmulos, visit https://www.qmulos.com/.