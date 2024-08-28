ThinkLabs AI expands leadership team with five key leadership appointments

As the Chief Technology Officer at Thinklabs AI, Inc., Mr. Neal Vali drives the company's overall technology strategy and vision. A founding member and officer, Vali leads a multidisciplinary team implementing advanced technology across the entire ecosystem, including AI/ML development, data engineering, MLOps, product engineering, technology operations, and information security. Prior to Thinklabs AI, Neal was the Head of Data and ML Engineering at GE Vernova, where he played a pivotal role in redefining Grid Orchestration using cloud-native solutions. His career spans leadership roles at high-growth startups and Fortune 100 companies, consistently driving digital transformation and innovation.

With over two decades of technology leadership experience, Neal continues to be at the forefront of innovation in the energy, aviation, transportation, and technology sectors. He has spearheaded complex products and projects, collaborating with global customers on cutting-edge technologies.