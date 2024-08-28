Gigamon announces Power of 3 hybrid cloud security offering with ExtraHop and WWT

Gigamon, a deep observability company, announced a new Power of 3 offering with longstanding partners ExtraHop and World Wide Technology (WWT).

The Gigamon Power of 3 Cloud Integration Initiative, launched in June, brings together Gigamon, a Gigamon channel partner, and a leading networking, security, or observability technology alliance partner to provide mutual customers with access to technology integrations and support that will help them to more efficiently and effectively secure and manage their hybrid cloud infrastructure.

The newest Power of 3 offering features channel partner WWT and network security company ExtraHop to provide customers with real-time, precise threat detection by integrating the ExtraHop network detection and response (NDR) platform RevealX with the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline, sold and serviced by WWT.

In the Gigamon 2024 Hybrid Cloud Security Survey, one in three organizations reported they were unable to detect a breach in the last 12 months, with just 25 percent able to respond in real time, revealing critical vulnerabilities related to visibility and threat detection across hybrid cloud infrastructure.

“Today’s threat environment continues to escalate, and real-time threat detection and remediation is not just a goal, but mission critical for every organization today,” said Dee Dee Acquista, vice president of Worldwide Channel Sales at Gigamon. “Combining the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline with the ExtraHop RevealX platform – all sold and serviced by one of the largest and most trusted global systems integrators, WWT – gives organizations the real-time visibility advantage they need to help lower business risk and defend against cybercrime.”

NDR is a critical component in most organizations’ cybersecurity tool stack, but like all cloud, security and observability tools, it is only as effective as the data it receives. By integrating Gigamon into the ExtraHop RevealX platform, organizations can complement log data with network-derived intelligence and insights to achieve pervasive visibility across their hybrid cloud infrastructure.

Together, the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline and the ExtraHop RevealX platform enable organizations to more effectively detect and respond to threats across lateral, East-West and North-South traffic — from the data center, to the private and public cloud, to the user and device edge.

WWT, a global technology solutions provider and Gigamon partner since 2016, will sell, deploy, and service the new Power of 3 combination, leveraging its global network of InfoSec experts.

The new Power of 3 offering enables customers to:

Eliminate blind spots: Centralized visibility into all lateral, East-West and North South traffic across on-premises, virtual, public cloud, and containers to help eliminate blind spots

Centralized visibility into all lateral, East-West and North South traffic across on-premises, virtual, public cloud, and containers to help eliminate blind spots Achieve real-time threat detection and remediation: Advanced network threat detection capabilities with precision and speed for intelligent response

Advanced network threat detection capabilities with precision and speed for intelligent response Realize cost efficiencies across the network: Massively reduced cloud traffic access costs by intelligently routing data based on network telemetry

“As adversaries find new ways to evade traditional cybersecurity solutions, enterprises are increasingly relying on the ExtraHop RevealX platform to get instant visibility across the entire attack surface, rapidly accelerating threat detection and response,” said John McCabe, area vice president, channel sales, at ExtraHop. “By combining 360-degree visibility from RevealX with data insights from Gigamon and WWT’s industry expertise, we’re making it easier for joint customers to identify risk and stop threats faster so they can keep operations running.”

“Our focus is enabling organizations worldwide to build business resilience,” said Chris Konrad, vice president, Global Cyber at WWT. “Bringing Gigamon and ExtraHop together is a force multiplier, empowering security teams with deep observability into all traffic running across data center and multi-cloud environments. This comprehensive oversight allows joint customers to proactively detect and address critical issues before they disrupt business operations.”