Juniper Networks partners with Quantum Bridge Technologies to advance quantum-safe networking

Juniper Networks today announced a strategic investment in Quantum Bridge Technologies, a leader in Distributed Symmetric Key Exchange (DSKE) for post-quantum cryptography (PQC) networks. To further inform ongoing research and product development in the field, the two companies will collaborate through Juniper Beyond Labs' pathfinding projects.

Driven by governmental mandates and growing interest from system integrators, the quantum technology market is commercializing with both European and North American government agencies issuing guidance to standardize quantum security. According to Qureca, the quantum key distribution (QKD) market is projected to grow from $6 billion to $13 billion by 2030.

Quantum Bridge’s patented DSKE technology provides a symmetric key distribution solution, delivering future-proofed security at scale without the use of any asymmetric cryptography and offers a sustainable security framework that seamlessly integrates into existing infrastructure.

The combination of DSKE technology with Juniper’s quantum-safe VPNs with Crypto Agility solutions enhances Juniper’s AI-Native Networking Platform, helping customers better protect their high-value data from harvest now, decrypt later attacks and safeguard against future quantum computer-aided attacks.

“Our collaborative efforts with Quantum Bridge have demonstrated the ability to translate theoretical advancements into practical implementations, positioning them as a frontrunner in securing digital infrastructures against quantum attacks," says Raj Yavatkar, CTO at Juniper Networks. "With this investment, we are helping to safeguard our customers’ sensitive data against new risks and enhance the user experience in an unprecedented threat era.”

“Our comprehensive understanding of the intricate quantum security landscape has enabled us to forge strategic relationships, garner recognition, and build a strong reputation in this rapidly evolving field," says Mattia Montagna, CEO, Quantum Bridge Technologies. "We are thrilled to partner with Juniper Networks and further enhance our ability to help secure vulnerabilities in network infrastructures against quantum computing threats.”