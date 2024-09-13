CrowdStrike and 1Password expand partnership to empower SMBs

CrowdStrike today announced an expanded partnership with 1Password to simplify security for 150,000 customers, with a focus on small and midsize businesses (SMBs). Through an easy-to-use bundle, customers of 1Password Extended Access Management (XAM) can now access the enterprise-grade protection they need to stop ransomware and data breaches with CrowdStrike Falcon Go.

SMBs face a dynamic and increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape while dealing with limited IT resources, budget constraints and antiquated defense technologies. Powered by the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon cybersecurity platform and purpose-built for SMBs, Falcon Go allows users of all skill levels to quickly and easily deploy protection to stop the modern cyberattacks that legacy antivirus solutions often miss. By integrating next-gen antivirus from Falcon Go with 1Password Extended Access Management, this bundled solution reduces the costs and complexity of securing every identity, application and device in SMB environments.

“Transformative partnerships that unlock novel customer value challenge the status quo. That’s exactly what CrowdStrike and 1Password are doing together across device security and passwords for 150,000 SMBs,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. “The synergy between CrowdStrike and 1Password is rooted in our shared commitment to protecting businesses of all sizes from evolving cyber threats.”

"We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with CrowdStrike, as our Extended Access Management solution combined with CrowdStrike Falcon Go addresses essential security needs all businesses face today,” said Jeff Shiner, CEO at 1Password. “This partnership not only strengthens our ability to protect against emerging threats, including BYOD and shadow IT, but also provides our customers with a comprehensive and user-friendly security solution."

To learn more about CrowdStrike Falcon Go and how CrowdStrike works with SMBs, visit: CrowdStrike Solutions for Small Business.