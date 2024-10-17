Optiv announces single reference architecture for cybersecurity

Optiv today announced Optiv Market System (OMS), a single reference architecture for the cybersecurity industry. OMS directly addresses the critical business challenge of maintaining robust security in an era of AI-driven threats and complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments while delivering comprehensive and integrated services, technology, and solutions across all cybersecurity domains.

“OMS is more than a tool; it’s a paradigm shift in helping organizations manage cyber risk, optimize and understand cyber investments relative to competitors, and secure business potential in a time of constant change, directly impacting their bottom line and operational resilience," said Kevin Lynch, Optiv CEO. “This groundbreaking framework underscores Optiv’s 'category of one' position, showcasing our unique vantage point serving nearly 6,000 clients across every vertical and the enduring benefit of teaming with a singular partner to realize unparalleled efficiencies and accelerated outcomes.”

OMS is a comprehensive security architecture built on how modern businesses consume and experience cybersecurity. Optiv then layered in industry standards and viewpoints, like the Secure Controls Framework, NIST Cyber Framework, MITRE, CIS, and others, and mapped it to its own service offerings and partner technology products to create a detailed and holistic approach that organizes the taxonomy into Security Principles, Domains, Controls and Capabilities. This proprietary methodology allows Optiv to meet clients wherever they are in their security journey, across any domain, and serve them through three delivery modes: Advise, Deploy, and Operate.

Key benefits of OMS include: