Cloudflare expands EMEA operations with new Lisbon HQ

Cloudflare, Inc. today announced the opening of a new headquarters and technical hub in Lisbon, Portugal, to further support its growing EMEA operations and offices in London, Paris, Munich, and Dubai. Portugal already represents a growing Cloudflare team.

Today, Cloudflare’s network currently spans 58 cities in Europe, including Lisbon, Portugal, which was announced in 2016. Cloudflare announced its first office in Lisbon in 2019. Since establishing an office in the region, the company has grown from 14 employees to more than 350 in Portugal. Cloudflare plans to significantly increase its presence in Lisbon over the coming years.

Cloudflare celebrated the official opening of its new office with a ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by a reception attended by Portugal’s Minister of Economy, Mr. Pedro Reis, along with other Portuguese officials. Top Cloudflare executives were also in attendance, including Cloudflare co-founder and CEO Matthew Prince and John Graham-Cumming, CTO and Head of the Lisbon office, which he opened in July 2019.

“Portugal is playing a role in the emerging geo-economy over the next few years. We are massively investing in strategic infrastructure, energy, innovation, and research and development. And we want to continue to develop and attract new talents. We are very happy that Cloudflare continues to be committed to Portugal. Cloudflare shares many of our values, and we envision it not just as a partner in these values but as a part of our future,” says Mr. Pedro Reis, Minister of Economy of Portugal.

“Cloudflare has been invested in Portugal for the past eight years, and it continues to be a well-connected international hub and a vibrant tech ecosystem. It’s home to an impressive talent pool and supportive government initiatives,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. “We’ve attracted a terrific team in Portugal, and Lisbon’s vibrant charm and inclusivity attracted a number of our global team members to also call it home.”

Cloudflare is planning further expansion in the region as it continues to grow its network globally. Its network already supports millions of Internet properties, including a significant number of customers in the EMEA region and Portugal, such as Allianz, Banco de Portugal, Carrefour, Clever Advertising, DHL, Doctolib, L'Oréal, TAP Air Portugal, Porsche Informatik, and the Portuguese Football Federation. Other notable customers include Roche, Sage, WA Technology, and Zalando. Cloudflare will continue to work closely with partners to support joint customers and drive further growth in the region.