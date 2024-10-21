Graylog announces SIEM advancements to drive effective threat detection and response

Graylog today unveiled significant security advancements to drive smarter, faster, and more cost-efficient security operations. The company’s latest capabilities include advanced data routing, asset-based risk scoring, and AI-generated investigation reports.

These enhancements, and many others in the Fall 2024 release, help organizations realign their time and financial investment with security objectives, empowering security teams to confidently reduce risk. With a detailed understanding of the threat landscape at both user and system levels, Graylog enables organizations to make more informed decisions about their security posture and respond more effectively to potential threats.

Exclusive to Graylog is its native advanced data routing that enables practitioners to send lower-value “standby” data to inexpensive storage before it is indexed by Graylog. Standby data is available for retrieval into Graylog for future incident investigations. This classification shifts the typical SIEM license model to more accurately align with the overall value of the data. Security and IT operations teams can now invest time and money in the value of the data sent, processed, and stored while minimizing the number of technology solutions managed.

“A challenge with SIEMs has been the need to bring in all the data from log sources as if all the log messages are of equal value,” said Seth Goldhammer, vice president of product management at Graylog. “Of course, if a log message is dropped, it is gone forever. Our new data routing removes this compromise, allowing practitioners to bring in all the data and only pay for the log messages delivering value.”

Graylog's asset-based risk modeling finds related security events across attack surfaces and prioritizes what should be investigated with context such as vulnerability state, variance, and API risk. Instead of thousands of daily alerts requiring individual triage and investigation, Graylog prioritizes the high-risk users and systems for security analysts, grouping together multiple alerts and context to expedite the investigation.

Graylog’s Fall 2024 release includes a timeline visualization of events and leverages GenAI to summarize these details, including impact analysis, into an incident response report to further aid with those investigations and save analyst time.

To learn more about these new capabilities, attend Graylog’s free virtual user conference, Graylog GO, which will be held October 23–24. To view a demo of the platform, visit See Demo.