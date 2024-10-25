CompTIA's introduces cybersecurity industry education courses for MSPs

Managed service providers (MSPs) seeking to elevate their cybersecurity credentials can turn to CompTIA and its industry education program for help.

Four video on-demand courses on cybersecurity opportunities that can help MSPs grow their businesses are available through the CompTIA Member Learning Portal. The courses are led by CompTIA Community members with extensive cybersecurity and MSP experience.

“An important part of the cybersecurity equation for many organizations is supplementing internal staff skills with outside expertise,” said Stephanie Morgan, senior director, member education, CompTIA.

Approximately one-third of companies utilize either specialized cybersecurity providers or partners that provide a variety of technology services, according to CompTIA’s “State of Cybersecurity 2025” report.

“Our courses can help MSPs, especially smaller firms, leverage these opportunities by adding more cybersecurity-focused offerings to their portfolio,” Morgan added.

Current courses:

Cybersecurity as a Line of Business discusses three common approaches (build, buy, or partner) for building cybersecurity proficiency and how to solve cybersecurity business challenges.

Demonstrating Your Cybersecurity Value explains how MSPs can communicate cybersecurity expertise and efforts in ways that maximize stakeholder engagement and their position as a trusted consultant.

Partnering with an MSSP discusses options for partnering with a cybersecurity specialist; critical components to address before partnering; key factors to look for in a partner; and onboarding steps to follow for a successful partnership.

Selling Cybersecurity explores tactics to drive sales growth. It emphasizes the importance of educating clients on the necessity of enhanced cybersecurity measures, highlighting how aligning the interests of both parties can lead to mutual benefit and long-term success.

Each course is 30-40 minutes long and includes downloadable workbooks with additional tips and resources.

“We must put security first and get clients on board in putting it first, too,” said Dave Alton, chief technology officer, SIR, Inc., who leads the Business of Cybersecurity course. “With high-profile ransomware attacks and data leaks constantly in the news, businesses realize that they must bump up the budget for prevention or risk losing everything.”

“When you convey business intelligence around cybersecurity and when you communicate the impact of your cybersecurity efforts on business strategy, sales goals, and operational objectives, the higher the probability is that you’ll be heard and seen as an essential business partner,” said Scott Quilter, cofounder, Technosaurus, and instructor for Demonstrating Your Cybersecurity Value.

CompTIA’s Industry Education is the most popular and highly rated benefit association members receive. Options for on-demand courses or live virtual training to educate staff, partners, and prospects on business topics relevant to the evolving technology industry are available. Visit https://connect.comptia.org/events/channel-training/ for more information.