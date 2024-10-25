Symmetry Systems, the data+AI security company, today announced a significant expansion of its Data+AI Security and DSPM capabilities to combat the emerging threat of ConfusedPilot attacks. The expanded product line helps organizations secure their data estate against emerging threats when indexed by AI agents like Microsoft Copilot, offering businesses comprehensive protection against sophisticated attacks that could manipulate AI-assisted decision-making processes.

Addressing the ConfusedPilot Threat

ConfusedPilot attacks, a term coined by University of Texas at Austin students mentored by Symmetry CEO Dr. Mohit Tiwari, represent a new class of threats targeting RAG-based systems like Microsoft Copilot. These attacks can lead to the dissemination of misinformation, potentially compromising critical decision-making processes within enterprises.

"The research into ConfusedPilot attacks highlights the asymmetry of AI security threats—these attacks are as easy as uploading a file, but defending against them is difficult," said Dr. Mohit Tiwari, CEO of Symmetry Systems. "Our enhanced Data+AI Security suite now provides robust protection against Confused Pilot attacks, ensuring that organizations can confidently leverage AI technologies without compromising data integrity or decision-making processes."

Key Features of the Enhanced Data+AI Security Suite

This enhanced product line offers six key capabilities:

Advanced Document Scanning: Utilizes Symmetry's advanced data discovery and classification algorithms to identify potentially malicious documents that could be used in ConfusedPilot attacks.

Utilizes Symmetry's advanced data discovery and classification algorithms to identify potentially malicious documents that could be used in ConfusedPilot attacks. Content Integrity Monitoring: Implements checks to monitor the origin, authenticity, and integrity of data used by RAG-based systems and alerts on changes by unauthorized personnel.

Content Integrity Monitoring: Implements checks to monitor the origin, authenticity, and integrity of data used by RAG-based systems and alerts on changes by unauthorized personnel.

Decision Impact Analysis: Provides insights into how potentially compromised data could affect enterprise decision-making processes.

Prompt Monitoring: Searches, monitors, and alerts on suspicious prompts being used across the enterprise.

Information Flow Barriers: Implements Data Firewalls to segment data sources for users, ensuring appropriate access controls.

Comprehensive Protection for the AI Era

This update to Symmetry's Data+AI Security suite complements Symmetry’s existing capabilities and offers businesses a holistic approach to Data+AI security, covering everything from deployment readiness to ongoing threat protection.

"As organizations rapidly adopt AI tools like Microsoft Copilot, the need for cohesive security measures that look at both the data+AI has never been more critical," added Tiwari. "Our expanded capabilities not only address immediate threats but also prepare businesses for the future of AI in the workplace."

Availability and Implementation

The enhanced Data+AI Security suite with ConfusedPilot protection is available as an add-on for existing Symmetry Systems customers and will be offered to all new clients. Symmetry's team of expert consultants is prepared to assist organizations in implementing these new features and integrating them into their existing security frameworks.

Find our more at the Data+AI Security Summit 2024

For those interested in learning more about ConfusedPilot and other emerging threats in the AI security landscape, we invite you to join us at the Symmetry Data+AI Security Summit 2024. This event will bring together industry experts, researchers, and practitioners to discuss the latest developments in AI security. For more information and to register, please visit: https://www.symmetry-systems.com/data-AI-Security-Summit-2024/