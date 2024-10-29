Aviatrix unveils enhancements to boost threat intelligence and network performance across clouds

Aviatrix unveiled new features and functionality designed to fill critical cloud network security gaps in today’s cloud environments. With its latest software release and introduction of new features, including the Hybrid Cloud Transit and Distributed Cloud Firewall (DCF) integration with enhanced threat intelligence capabilities, Aviatrix is equipping enterprises to secure their cloud egress and hybrid cloud connectivity, areas that have long posed challenges for cloud-first organizations.

As enterprises migrate more workloads and modernize on cloud workloads, they increasingly end up with hybrid and multicloud architectures. Because of this, they face challenges in maintaining consistent, secure, high-performance connectivity between their on-premise data centers and cloud environments. Managing a cloud network often requires balancing cost, complexity, agility, and regulatory compliance. Many organizations struggle with two major challenging use cases in their cloud networking strategy: secure cloud egress and secure hybrid cloud connectivity. Aviatrix’s new software release and enhancements are designed to address these challenges—simplifying network architecture and improving security while reducing complexity and cost.

"In today’s cloud-first world, enterprises are navigating a complex landscape of increasing security threats and expanding connectivity demands," said Anirban Sengupta, CTO and SVP of Engineering at Aviatrix. "With our latest enhancements, we’re delivering not just advanced threat intelligence but extensions to our secure, high-performance hybrid cloud connectivity to meet the demands of modern enterprises. Our goal is to provide enterprises with a portfolio of comprehensive point solutions that simplifies cloud networking while closing critical security gaps. These two enhancements make adopting Aviatrix easier, lowering the cost, and delivering quick ROI to a pressing need."

Aviatrix’s Hybrid Cloud Transit extends the company’s secure cloud networking fabric to major data centers and mid-mile providers such as Equinix and Megaport. Enterprises can now leverage Aviatrix’s advanced networking capabilities, including encryption, visibility, and resilience, beyond the traditional hyperscalers. By integrating these capabilities into the mid-mile infrastructure, Aviatrix simplifies global hybrid cloud connectivity, enabling organizations to build flexible, secure, and scalable network backbones without relying on complex legacy networking appliances.

Aviatrix has also enhanced its Distributed Cloud Firewall (DCF) with next-generation threat intelligence. ThreatIQ (ThreatGroups) and GeoBlocking (GeoGroups) are now fully integrated with DCF for advanced threat protection. This enables dynamic, real-time protection using up-to-date threat data, offering more granular control over security policies.

In addition, DCF now supports improved logging capabilities for seamless integration with enterprise security information and event management (SIEM) systems, allowing organizations to incorporate cloud security into their threat-hunting and forensic workflows. These enhancements empower enterprises to defend against advanced threats while simplifying network security management.