Veracode research highlights financial sector’s escalating security debt

With the average cost of a data breach in the financial industry estimated to be $6.08 million1, the research comes at a critical time for one of the most highly targeted industries by sophisticated threat actors. According to a U.S. Treasury Department report in March 2024, threat actors use AI-based tools to find and exploit software vulnerabilities at an unprecedented rate. At the same time, increasing industry competition and customer expectations for convenience require organizations to accelerate innovation.

“The high rate of security debt in the financial sector poses significant risks to organizations and their customers if not addressed quickly. As AI-driven cyberattacks continue to grow in strength and numbers and organizations struggle to keep up with evolving regulations due to existing security debt, the current landscape allows threat actors to exploit vulnerabilities at an alarming, unprecedented rate,” said Chris Wysopal, Chief Security Evangelist at Veracode. “Our latest State of Software research highlights the critical need for financial institutions to address both first-party and third-party code vulnerabilities now. Organizations that leave flaws unremedied for longer than a year are exposed to prolonged and dangerous threats.”

Delayed Flaw Remediation Threatens Financial Sector Security

Veracode researchers found 40 percent of all applications in the financial sector have security debt, which is slightly better than the cross-industry average of 42 percent. In addition, just 5.5 percent of financial sector applications are flaw-free, compared to 5.9 percent across other industries. While slightly fewer financial sector applications have security debt, they accumulate more of it.

The report also highlights the need for financial services organizations to address security debt in both first-party and third-party code. Eighty-four percent of all security debt affects first-party code, but the majority (78.6 percent) of critical security debt comes from third-party dependencies. This reinforces the importance of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s efforts to help secure the open-source ecosystem with its Open Source Software Security Roadmap and Secure by Design Pledge.

The analysis further explores remediation timelines in the financial services sector. Researchers found that financial organizations fix half of first-party flaws in the first nine months, compared to 13 months for third-party flaws. Of those, 52 percent of third-party flaws turn into security debt, while 44 percent of first-party flaws turn into security debt.