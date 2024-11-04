Bolster appoints Rod Schultz as CEO

Bolster today announced the appointment of Rod Schultz to Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Schultz brings more than 25 years of business strategy, product innovation, and secure technology development expertise to the role and will continue Bolster's growth as it tackles the increasing threat of AI-driven phishing and impersonation attacks. Schultz previously held leadership roles at Apple, Adobe, and Zoom, with a strong focus on SaaS and security solutions. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Product and Engineering at Dust Identity.

"As CEO, I look forward to fostering an innovative culture where employees are empowered to contribute to our mission and inspired to achieve extraordinary outcomes for our customers," said Schultz. "Bolster is dedicated to combating the growing threat of phishing campaigns that endanger both organizations and individuals worldwide. With the introduction of generative AI, the marginal cost to generate fraudulent emails, websites, applications, and social posts is effectively zero. By aligning employee goals to attack these challenges to authenticity of information, Bolster is positioned to create value for customers and innovate in the quickly growing technology sector of brand security."

Under Schultz's leadership, Bolster will expand its role as a leading brand security platform, using AI to detect and swiftly remove phishing and impersonation attacks across digital channels. Bolster's AI-driven automation not only speeds up takedown times to mere minutes but requires no manual intervention in 95% of cases, setting a new standard for rapid, scalable brand protection.

"Bolster is uniquely positioned to protect enterprises from the growing threat of AI-driven phishing and impersonation attacks," said Umesh Padval, managing director at Thomvest Ventures. "With Rod's extensive experience in product and engineering management, combined with his strategic vision, I'm confident that Bolster will continue to lead the industry in leveraging generative AI for real-time detection and response to these critical security threats."