Fortinet expands generative AI portfolio with two new additions

Fortinet today announced the expansion of generative AI (GenAI) capabilities across its product portfolio with the launch of two new integrations with FortiAI, Fortinet’s AI-powered security assistant that uses GenAI to guide, simplify, and automate security analyst activities.

“Our commitment to AI innovation is reflected in our expansion of generative AI, which now enhances seven different products across our portfolio,” said John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer at Fortinet. “By integrating FortiAI in such a broad range of solutions, we’re equipping our customers with powerful, adaptive tools that transform how they manage and respond to cyberthreats. As cyber risks continue to grow, we’ll continue to empower our customers with solutions that streamline security processes, improve decision-making, and bolster resilience against evolving threats.”

FortiAI for FortiNDR Cloud is designed to enable threat hunters to easily view detections and observations that correlate to their queries. Security analysts can query FortiAI and easily understand the FortiNDR Cloud coverage capabilities against new and emerging threats, attacker tactics and techniques, and specific vulnerabilities. This streamlines the search process and enhances analyst performance, allowing threat hunters to understand their capabilities against attackers better.

FortiAI for Lacework FortiCNAPP focuses on helping SOC teams more quickly understand alerts, including guidance on remediation and corrective actions. Using natural language queries, teams can easily clarify the reason behind the alerts that are generated, understand the risk, such as how an attacker could compromise the system, gain step-by-step guidance on how to investigate and respond, and streamline the remediation of issues with syntactically correct code.

This expansion builds on Fortinet’s commitment to AI innovation in cybersecurity, following other GenAI integrations, including:

FortiAI for FortiAnalyzer to provide real-time threat analysis, prioritization, and automated response.

FortiAI for FortiManager to more easily build network configuration scripts, perform troubleshooting, and automate remediation vulnerabilities and network issues.

FortiAI for FortiSIEM to provide contextual intelligence and recommendations for investigating and responding to security alerts.

FortiAI for FortiSOAR to guide and optimize threat investigations, remediation activities, and automate playbook creation.

FortiAI for FortiDLP to summarize and contextualize data associated with observed high-risk activity.

