Malwarebytes acquires AzireVPN to strengthen security and privacy offerings

Malwarebytes today announced the acquisition of AzireVPN, a privacy-focused VPN provider. This acquisition further supports the company's mission to reimagine consumer cybersecurity to protect devices and data, no matter where users are located, how they work and play, or the size of their wallet.

By integrating AzireVPN's advanced VPN technologies and intellectual property into its platform, Malwarebytes will deliver increased flexibility and enhanced security for customers. AzireVPN developed Blind Operator, a unique privacy feature implemented to completely disable both remote and local access to its servers. This creates a barrier against unauthorized modifications and traffic interception, making it virtually impossible for anyone to modify or tap the traffic on its servers and share any information about a user.

"Malwarebytes is a fierce advocate for privacy, and this acquisition reinforces our dedication to driving innovation that protects a free and open internet," said Marcin Kleczynski, Founder and CEO, Malwarebytes. "As threats to individuals' digital autonomy and security grow, we plan to build on AzireVPN's legacy to deliver cutting-edge solutions."

Malwarebytes and AzireVPN share a vision of empowering users worldwide to combat censorship and safeguard digital freedom. Known for its robust security standards and privacy-first commitment, AzireVPN physically owns and controls its servers—a practice Malwarebytes is committed to continuing.

"Joining Malwarebytes marks an exciting new chapter for AzireVPN and our privacy-conscious user base," said William Oling, Co-Founder, AzireVPN. "As pioneers in ultra-private VPN technology, we've always set the standard for security and anonymity. Now, with Malwarebytes—a leader in transparency and digital freedom—we're ready to redefine what it means to stay safe and private online for those who demand the very best in privacy protection."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.